Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Pilots Needed: Cycling Without Age. Train to pilot a trishaw bike as a volunteer for the Cycling without Age Marathon County program. Enjoy the outdoors while connecting with community members. Contact Halle at cwa.marathoncounty@gmail.com or 715-573-3192.

Race Volunteers for 10th Annual Wausau Marathon: Central Wisconsin Visitors Bureau. Volunteers are needed to assist with runner check-in process Friday, August 20th at Marathon Park. Help is also needed day of event at water stations and directing runners on the course. The marathon will be held Saturday, August 21st. T-shirts, lunch and refreshments provided after the race. Contact: JMaguire@visitwausau.com or 715-355-8788.

Volunteer Greeter: Marathon County Literacy Council. McLit is looking for a cheery, friendly patient volunteer to greet people, connect them with their tutor and answer questions. Hours vary to match your schedule. Marathon County Literacy Council is located on 3rd Street, downtown Wausau. Contact Connie at 715-679-6170; call or text. Email: mclitofwausau@gmail.com

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Bras Needed: The Women’s Community. The Women’s Community is seeking new and gently used bras for clients. Sizes needed are: 34B-34D, 36B-36D, 38A-38D, 40A-40D,42A and 42B. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8am and 4:30pm. Contact Allie with questions: 715-842-5663 or allie@womenscommunity.org.

Supplies needed: Gigi’s Playhouse. Supplies needed to support programming for people with Down syndrome and their families. Items that are always needed include: cleaning supplies, art/craft supplies, sensory items, and office supplies. View more details and wish lists at https://gigisplayhouse.org/wausau/wish-list/. To coordinate drop off, contact wausau@gigisplayhouse.org or call (715) 370-6652.