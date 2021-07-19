Marian D. Larson

Marian D. Larson, 88, Schofield, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center.

She was born December 22, 1932, in Athens to the late Anton and Helen (Feltzkowski) Brodjeski. On February 28, 1959, she married Perry Larson. He preceded Marian in death on September 29, 2011.

Over the years, Marian had been employed with various insurance companies including Employer’s Mutual, MetLife and Stettin Mutual, but her favorite role was always as homemaker and stay-at-home mom. Marian was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she treasured spending time with her family. She would want you to remember “I love you all!”

Marian was a faithful and devoted member of St. Therese Catholic Church for over 60 years and was a member of the Little Flower Council. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Montgomery Plant Dudley Post #10 and enjoyed trips to the casino and playing cards.

Survivors include her son, Rock (Cynthia) Larson, Schofield, two daughters, Linda (Steve) Strehlow, Wausau, Lisa (Keith) Schillinger, Weston, six grandchildren, Jennifer Strehlow, Paul (Kristin) Strehlow and Kimberly Schwartz, Wausau, Jeremy Schillinger, Weston and Matthew Schillinger, Wausau, Kelsey Larson, Wausau, five great-grandchildren, Cora, Emma and Otto Strehlow, Mason and Quinn Schwartz, two brothers, Anthony Jr. (Ruth) Brodjeski, Kenosha, Michael Brodjeski, Weston, four sisters-in-law, Elaine Brodjeski, Wausau, Darlene Brodjeski, Kenosha, Mary Brodziski, Athens, Gloria Brodziski, Athens and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by six brothers, Benedict, Alex, Clement, Edward, Frank and Steven Brodjeski.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M Tuesday July 20, 2021, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will preside. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Memorials may be directed to St. Therese Catholic Church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Henry A. Brzezinski

Henry A. Brzezinski, 98, Wausau died Thursday, July 15, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes, Weston.

He was born January 2, 1923 in the town of Bevent, son of the late Joseph and Martha (Kedrowicz) Brzezinski.

Henry, whose Catholic faith was central in his life, graduated from St. Ladislaus Catholic School in Bevent. On May 10, 1947 he married Dorothy Dombrowski in Polonia. She preceded him in death on February 23, 2013.

He worked as a laborer in window manufacturing at Underwood Veneer and Curtis Woodworking before he began a 23-year career at Wausau Insurance, retiring as superintendent of maintenance and security in 1987. He enjoyed 26 years of happy trails with Dorothy, taking many trips together across the country on the Amtrak with son, Larry. Henry was a self-taught carpenter, and skillfully worked on many projects at the Stark St. house, including a total re-do of the kitchen with birch cabinetry. His other interests included tending to his many tomato plants, visiting with his large relation and being a part of his grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include his seven children: Rev. Hilary Brzezinski O.F.M., La Crosse, Norb Brzezinski, Wausau, Gerald Brzezinski, Wausau, Deb (Ken) Dorshorst, Mosinee, Jerry (Hollie) Brzezinski, Green Bay, Cindy (Paul) Prior, Lake Elmo, Minn., and Craig Brzezinski, Wausau; six grandchildren: Ryan (Jodi) Dorshorst, Jenna (David) Coldwell, Danielle Brzezinski, Zachary Brzezinski, Patrick and Molly Prior; three great-grandsons, Theodore, Arthur and Simon Dorshorst; sisters-in-law, Lucille Dallman, Irene Shopinski, Joyce Gagas; brothers-in-law, Charles (Bea) Dombrowski, Don Adamczak.

Besides his parents and wife, Dorothy, he was preceded in death by siblings, Barney (Mary), Leo (Emma), Frank (Esther) and Albin (Lydia) Brzezinski, Mary (Frank) Guzinski, Regina (Frank) Wisniewski and Evelyn (Joe) Barczynski.

The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce and Rev. Hilary Brzezinski will preside. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. There will be a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials in Henry’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Franciscan Friars of Franklin, Wisc.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

June E. Jones

June Ellen Jones, 73, of Wausau, peacefully entered her eternal rest in Christ’s arms on June 16, 2021.

June was born to Reinie and Annabelle Gohdes, July 8, 1947 in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1965.

She married Douglas Jones on January 15, 1977. June is survived by her husband, Douglas, and their two daughters, Javonna (Brian) Saari of Merrill and Jalena (Bruce) Van Sleet of Wausau; five siblings: Terry (Mike) Mathie, Darryl (Becky) Gohdes, Patsy (Richard) Prahl, Dale (Mary) Gohdes, and Betty (Kevin) Noel, all of Wausau; two grandchildren, Reya and Dominic Pitzo of Wausau; and 35 nieces and nephews.

June was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, employee, and friend. Her devotion and commitment to her family was unparalleled. She loved family get-togethers, took the time to call family members on their birthdays, and welcomed every opportunity she could to spend time with her family. She never missed a school concert, talent show, dance recital or baseball game for her grandchildren.

June was affectionately known as the number one fan for her beloved Milwaukee Brewers. She rarely missed listening to a game on the radio and enjoyed attending games at Miller Park with her family whenever possible. Her passion for the Brewers was displayed proudly in her wardrobe almost every day.

She was also known for her deep love for animals. Over the years she and her family enjoyed caring for dogs, cats, horses, chickens, ducks, geese and others.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to: Riverside Fire Department, Everest Metro Police Department, and the ICU staff at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston. They also would like to extend a very special thank you to Jeff, Shiloh, Mandy, and Mel and her staff, for their immediate emergency response.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Highland Community Church, Wausau. Pastor Jeff Hinds will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in honor of June to Gideons International or to the Marathon County Humane Society.

Beverly E. Aschebrock

Beverly Ellen “Bev” (Burke) Aschebrock, age 80, passed away at her home Saturday, July 17, 2021, under Aspirus Hospice Care with her daughters, Kim, Peggy, and Jackie at her side.

She was born July 25, 1940, in Lone Rock, WI to Rolland and Lela (Anderson) Burke. On August 16, 1958, she married Neal “Jack” Aschebrock in Marathon WI. They were 8 days short of their 60th wedding anniversary when he passed away on August 8, 2018.

Beverly attended school in several different school districts as the family moved often in her youth. One of her favorite schools was in Crow Hill in Richland Center, WI. She graduated in 1958 from Marathon High School.

She worked at the UW Extension in the early 1960s, at the Marathon County Courthouse, and then retired from Kraft Foods in 1996 after 28 years.

Beverly was an avid golfer and bowler. She and Jack won many trophies in leagues in both sports. They had a great group of friends with whom they spent many Friday nights playing dice and cards after the Friday fish fry. She appreciated a good old-fashioned and a cold Miller beer. She also had a great love of reading. She enjoyed going “East of town” both with Jack and then Jackie, often for a “Chicken Run”.

She was a wonderful cook. Her specialties were doughnuts, potato salad, homemade noodles and buns, and her famous baked beans. She loved to make the noodles for family get-togethers as they were the most requested.

Her love for her family was evident in everything she did. She will be sadly missed by all.

Survivors include daughters Kimberly (Jody) Morger, Merrill WI, Peggy (Steve) Artz, Gleason WI, and Jackie Aschebrock, Wausau WI.

Nine grandchildren: Tyler and Dillon Morger, Erin Needham, Aimee Kramolis, Megan Jeranek, Kelly and Samantha Artz, Ashley Paszek, and Jessica Eckes.

Twelve great-grandchildren: Grant Morger, Brock, Brady and Teagan Needham, Ian and Ellesandra Kramolis, Liam and Bennett Jeranek, Zoey and Zach DeGroot, Tyrin and Bella Manske. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Jansen, brother-in-law, Larry (Barb) Aschebrock, sisters-in-law, Murt Burke and Betty Aschebrock, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, daughter, Sandy Dunst, brothers Cecil, Bob, Dick, and Larry Burke, sisters Darlene Richardson, Helen Sanden, Bonnie Salzman and Marjorie Burke.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Doepke Park 2200 S Mountain Rd, Wausau WI 54401.

The family would like to especially thank Aspirus Hospice Services for their assistance and kindness. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the hospice services would be appreciated.

Please sign the guestbook at Helke.com