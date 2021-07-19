The Central Wisconsin Water Ski Show Team, also known as the Water Walkers, took home a first place Division 3 finish at the Wisconsin State Water Ski Tournament.

The tournament was held July 15-18 on Lake Wazeecha, near Wisconsin Rapids and is the largest and longest-running water ski show competition in the world. Hosted by the Wisconsin Rapids Aqua Skiers on behalf of the WWSF since 1967, as many as 27 teams compete in three separate divisions for the state championship title.

In addition to winning their division as a team, the group scored highest in the showmanship category and received awards for best comedy act, best announcing and sound crew, best tow boat crew, best pick up boat crew and best ballet line.

“I’m so proud of every single person on our team,” said show director Janelle Nagrant. “We’ve worked hard for this and pulled together as a team to perform an entertaining and well executed show at the tournament.”

The team has about 70 skiers and 40 non-skiing volunteers. Skiers range in age from 7 through 58. The team is a volunteer, non-profit organization that performs weekly water ski shows on Lake Wausau and Lake DuBay.

Other teams in Division 3, from second through sixth place, are the Plum Ski-ters, Southern Wakes United, Chain Skimmers, Kwahamots and River City.