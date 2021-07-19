By Shereen Siewert

A 44-year-old Merrill woman was seriously injured Friday after a motorcycle crash, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 5:40 p.m. July 16 on County Hwy. Q. Police say the woman was southbound on her motorcycle when a 17-year-old Merrill driver pulled out in front of her.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Ascension Good Samaritan Health Center before being flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Her current condition has not been specified.

The 17-year-old driver was cited for failing to yield-causing great bodily harm.

No names were released.