In the second game of the home stand Sunday at Athletic Park, the Wisconsin Woodchucks secured the season series title against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters defeating them 5-4. 

The Woodchucks have won six out of seven matchups against the Rafters this season. They improved to an overall 29-19 record for the season and 8-5 in the second half of 2021. 

This win was not earned without a test of the Woodchucks defense, specifically in the 9th inning. With runners on both corners, Geo Camfield came to the mound.

Camfield induced a line out from Mckinley Erves to shortstop for the second out. The last batter of the game, Blake Mann, struck out, leaving the Woodchucks victorious. 

The Woodchucks ignited their offense right away in the first inning with two home runs. Prior to the back-to-back homers, Reed brought in Tyler Kehoe.

The first home run was smashed over the left fence by Jacob Burke which also scored Steven Reed. 

The second homer of the afternoon was crushed by first baseman Ben McCabe, bringing the Woodchucks to an early 3-0 lead. 

The Rafters had steady and consistent at bats throughout the entire game. Their first run was scored in the fifth off a solo home run. They added two in the eighth and one run in the ninth off a fielder’s choice. 

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Bobby Vath pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing just one run.

Dante Chirico earned the win out of the bullpen, pitching one and one-third scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

Geo Camfield retired the only two batters faced in the ninth to earn a save after inheriting two baserunners.

Burke hit a two-run homer and went 1-4.

McCabe was 2-4 with a solo home run.

Schoenvogel had a solo homer and went 1-3.

Kehoe was 2-4.

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 4 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5

Game Date: Sunday July 18th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Rafters0000100214130
Woodchucks40000010X583

W: Chirico (2-1, 3.06 ERA) L: Eigenhuis (2-2, 4.91 ERA) SV: Camfield (3)

RaftersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Holley, Reeve 2B 2000.159
– Exposito, Ej PH 1110.226
Burrow, Addie CF 4000.215
– Cornblum, Couper PH 1001.321
Swords, Benjamin 3B 5120.253
Duran, Andrew DH 5030.258
Hinderleider, Jacob SS 3010.181
– Erves, Mckinley PH 1000.306
Mann, Blake LF 5111.205
Dickerson, Elijah RF 3020.214
D’Acunto, Angelo 1B 4122.206
Eberly, Weston C 3010.218
374134
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4120.281
Groover Iii, Gino SS 3000.259
Kilpatrick, Kevin DH 3010.325
Reid, Stephen RF 4111.357
Burke, Jacob 3B 4112.155
McCabe, Ben 1B 4121.194
Vincent, Colton C 4000.210
Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 3111.170
Valdez, Antonio 2B 3000.145
32585

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

2B: J. Hinderleider 1 (3); B. Swords 1 (3); 

HR: A. D’Acunto 1 (1); 

RBI: A. D’Acunto 2 (10); B. Mann 1 (11); C. Cornblum 1 (6); 

SB: R. Holley 1 (12); 

Team LOB: 11;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: J. Burke 1 (4); B. McCabe 1 (3); J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); 

RBI: S. Reid 1 (8); J. Burke 2 (8); B. McCabe 1 (5); J. Schoenvogel 1 (3); 

SB: T. Kehoe 1 (7); G. Groover Iii 1 (7); 

E: J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); T. Wilhite 1 (1); G. Groover Iii 1 (7); 

Team LOB: 5;

RaftersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Eigenhuis, Cole3.04441324.91
– Gonzales, Jack2.01001205.65
– Harris, Hayden1.00000102.37
– Black, Billy1.01110012.70
– Bonner, Brayden1.02000001.46
8.0855263
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Vath, Bobby4.24112113.38
– Chirico, Dante 1.12001203.06
– Schicker, Mike1.24220106.35
– Murrah, Tyler0.11000101.32
– Wilhite, Thomas0.121100021.60
– Camfield, Geo0.20000104.32
9.01344361

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

SO: C. Eigenhuis 3 (15); J. Gonzales 2 (30); H. Harris 1 (23); 

BB: C. Eigenhuis 1 (14); J. Gonzales 1 (14); 

BF: C. Eigenhuis 14 (92); J. Gonzales 8 (133); H. Harris 3 (77); B. Black 4 (86); B. Bonner 5 (52); 

P-S: C. Eigenhuis 47-27; J. Gonzales 36-22; H. Harris 15-8; B. Black 14-9; B. Bonner 15-10; 

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Wilhite 1 (2); 

SO: B. Vath 1 (26); D. Chirico 2 (26); M. Schicker 1 (3); T. Murrah 1 (18); G. Camfield 1 (13); 

BB: B. Vath 2 (7); D. Chirico 1 (11); 

BF: B. Vath 19 (148); D. Chirico 7 (140); M. Schicker 8 (30); T. Murrah 2 (59); T. Wilhite 4 (26); G. Camfield 2 (71); 

P-S: B. Vath 84-53; D. Chirico 24-15; M. Schicker 26-16; T. Murrah 8-5; T. Wilhite 22-13; G. Camfield 9-5; 

Umpires: Plate: M. Fleites 1B: J. Duplessis 3B: M. Gomez

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:01:00

Attendance: 1225

Venue: Athletic Park