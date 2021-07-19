In the second game of the home stand Sunday at Athletic Park, the Wisconsin Woodchucks secured the season series title against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters defeating them 5-4.

The Woodchucks have won six out of seven matchups against the Rafters this season. They improved to an overall 29-19 record for the season and 8-5 in the second half of 2021.

This win was not earned without a test of the Woodchucks defense, specifically in the 9th inning. With runners on both corners, Geo Camfield came to the mound.

Camfield induced a line out from Mckinley Erves to shortstop for the second out. The last batter of the game, Blake Mann, struck out, leaving the Woodchucks victorious.

The Woodchucks ignited their offense right away in the first inning with two home runs. Prior to the back-to-back homers, Reed brought in Tyler Kehoe.

The first home run was smashed over the left fence by Jacob Burke which also scored Steven Reed.

The second homer of the afternoon was crushed by first baseman Ben McCabe, bringing the Woodchucks to an early 3-0 lead.

The Rafters had steady and consistent at bats throughout the entire game. Their first run was scored in the fifth off a solo home run. They added two in the eighth and one run in the ninth off a fielder’s choice.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Bobby Vath pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing just one run.

Dante Chirico earned the win out of the bullpen, pitching one and one-third scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

Geo Camfield retired the only two batters faced in the ninth to earn a save after inheriting two baserunners.

Burke hit a two-run homer and went 1-4.

McCabe was 2-4 with a solo home run.

Schoenvogel had a solo homer and went 1-3.

Kehoe was 2-4.

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 4 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5

Game Date: Sunday July 18th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rafters 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 4 13 0 Woodchucks 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 X 5 8 3

W: Chirico (2-1, 3.06 ERA) L: Eigenhuis (2-2, 4.91 ERA) SV: Camfield (3)

Rafters AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Holley, Reeve 2B 2 0 0 0 .159 – Exposito, Ej PH 1 1 1 0 .226 Burrow, Addie CF 4 0 0 0 .215 – Cornblum, Couper PH 1 0 0 1 .321 Swords, Benjamin 3B 5 1 2 0 .253 Duran, Andrew DH 5 0 3 0 .258 Hinderleider, Jacob SS 3 0 1 0 .181 – Erves, Mckinley PH 1 0 0 0 .306 Mann, Blake LF 5 1 1 1 .205 Dickerson, Elijah RF 3 0 2 0 .214 D’Acunto, Angelo 1B 4 1 2 2 .206 Eberly, Weston C 3 0 1 0 .218 37 4 13 4

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 1 2 0 .281 Groover Iii, Gino SS 3 0 0 0 .259 Kilpatrick, Kevin DH 3 0 1 0 .325 Reid, Stephen RF 4 1 1 1 .357 Burke, Jacob 3B 4 1 1 2 .155 McCabe, Ben 1B 4 1 2 1 .194 Vincent, Colton C 4 0 0 0 .210 Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 3 1 1 1 .170 Valdez, Antonio 2B 3 0 0 0 .145 32 5 8 5

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

2B: J. Hinderleider 1 (3); B. Swords 1 (3);

HR: A. D’Acunto 1 (1);

RBI: A. D’Acunto 2 (10); B. Mann 1 (11); C. Cornblum 1 (6);

SB: R. Holley 1 (12);

Team LOB: 11;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: J. Burke 1 (4); B. McCabe 1 (3); J. Schoenvogel 1 (1);

RBI: S. Reid 1 (8); J. Burke 2 (8); B. McCabe 1 (5); J. Schoenvogel 1 (3);

SB: T. Kehoe 1 (7); G. Groover Iii 1 (7);

E: J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); T. Wilhite 1 (1); G. Groover Iii 1 (7);

Team LOB: 5;

Rafters IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Eigenhuis, Cole 3.0 4 4 4 1 3 2 4.91 – Gonzales, Jack 2.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 5.65 – Harris, Hayden 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2.37 – Black, Billy 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 1 2.70 – Bonner, Brayden 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.46 8.0 8 5 5 2 6 3

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Vath, Bobby 4.2 4 1 1 2 1 1 3.38 – Chirico, Dante 1.1 2 0 0 1 2 0 3.06 – Schicker, Mike 1.2 4 2 2 0 1 0 6.35 – Murrah, Tyler 0.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1.32 – Wilhite, Thomas 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 0 21.60 – Camfield, Geo 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.32 9.0 13 4 4 3 6 1

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

SO: C. Eigenhuis 3 (15); J. Gonzales 2 (30); H. Harris 1 (23);

BB: C. Eigenhuis 1 (14); J. Gonzales 1 (14);

BF: C. Eigenhuis 14 (92); J. Gonzales 8 (133); H. Harris 3 (77); B. Black 4 (86); B. Bonner 5 (52);

P-S: C. Eigenhuis 47-27; J. Gonzales 36-22; H. Harris 15-8; B. Black 14-9; B. Bonner 15-10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Wilhite 1 (2);

SO: B. Vath 1 (26); D. Chirico 2 (26); M. Schicker 1 (3); T. Murrah 1 (18); G. Camfield 1 (13);

BB: B. Vath 2 (7); D. Chirico 1 (11);

BF: B. Vath 19 (148); D. Chirico 7 (140); M. Schicker 8 (30); T. Murrah 2 (59); T. Wilhite 4 (26); G. Camfield 2 (71);

P-S: B. Vath 84-53; D. Chirico 24-15; M. Schicker 26-16; T. Murrah 8-5; T. Wilhite 22-13; G. Camfield 9-5;

Umpires: Plate: M. Fleites 1B: J. Duplessis 3B: M. Gomez

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:01:00

Attendance: 1225

Venue: Athletic Park