The Wausau American Legion Post 10 hosted a Commemorative Celebration

to honor two great veteran eras on July 4, 2021 at Bunkers. The Greatest Generation of heroes who fought WWII and the veterans who fought Communist aggression on the Korean Peninsula. We’re proud to have 43 WWII and 160 Korean era members as part of our Post.

Thirty-four veterans attended the celebration with their guests.

Bob Weller, Post Commander and Master of Ceremonies, welcomed the veterans and their guests. Mike Fish, Post Chaplain, offered the opening prayer. Bob provided a military salute to the WWII & Korean Veterans and to all the service branches including the colors and melodies.

Dennis Borchardt, Post Adjutant, presented various military facts about these eras, ending with a military poem that paid tribute to all veterans and their families. John Pellegrino, Honor Guard Commander, performed a POW/MIA Table ceremony. Waitress type service was provided for lunch and beverages by the Post members and the Auxiliary. Music was also provided for everyone’s enjoyment.

Photos and Story complements of Mike Heilmann