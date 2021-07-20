

WAUSAU –The Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau will host the annual Indiana Green Invitational July 23 through Sept. 11.

Featured artists are Brianna Lynn Hernández Baurichter, Emma Freeman, Chelsea Littman, Kassandra Palmer and Nicole Shaver.

An opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 23 in the Loft Gallery, third floor, 427 N. Fourth St. in Wausau.

This exhibition explores the tactility of material, tenacity and the presence of the handmade, highlighting the works of five women artists.

Brianna Lynn Hernández Baurichter is a Chicana artist, curator and educator guided by socially engaged practices. In the studio, Brianna creates installations through several mediums including large-scale charcoal drawings, video art and performances.

Emma Freeman is a mixed media artist whose work is meditative and tactile. She focuses on slow discoveries and themes of deep listening and quiet transformation, exploring what happens when she takes something with one intended purpose and gives it another meaning or story. She plays with a variety of fibers, textiles, natural materials and techniques.

Chelsea Littman. Photo courtesy Center for the Visual Arts.

Chelsea Littman first fell in love with the magic of hot glass at Alfred University. While there she was also equally enthralled with photography and started developing a passion for both materials and a desire to bring them together in new and creative ways.



Kassandra Palmer was born in Fairfield, California, and raised in Green Bay. Intuitive, intimately scaled and imbued with a lighthearted humor, her work is inspired by melodies from the B-side of human history.

Kassandra Palmer. Photo courtesy Center for the Visual Arts.

Nicole Shaver grew up in Port Washington along Lake Michigan, where she skipped rocks and watched fishermen gut salmon as a child. Largely inspired by ideas of place and belonging, she researches geographical sites and employs them as metaphorical compasses to navigate the space between reality and fantasy, the banal and the sublime.



The exhibit is free to attend during regular operating hours:

Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

