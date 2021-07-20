WAUSAU – Beginning in fall, students at Northcentral Technical College can select from three new degree programs created in response to growing job markets and the needs of current and prospective students.

“When we develop new degree programs, we focus on quality, accessibility and cost,” said Darren Ackley, vice president for learning, NTC, in a news release. “This student-centered design gives learners the opportunity to develop the skills they need to be successful when it’s convenient for them in an affordable manner.”

Applications are now being accepted for new programs in data analytics, law enforcement in the 21st century and veterinary technician. Both data analytics and law enforcement in the 21st century are offered 100 percent online through NTC’s most flexible option, Virtual College.

“Each new program is taught by experts in their field who use the latest technologies in the classroom,” Ackley said. “Students can expect a high-tech, high-quality education.”

For more information or to apply to one of NTC’s new programs, visit www.ntc.edu or contact admissions at 715-803-1645.