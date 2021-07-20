WAUSAU – The Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau will be open for at least one additional week.

The clinic is open until 5 p.m. today, July 20, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 at the Center for Business & Industry Building, 1000 W. Campus Drive. No appointments are needed.

This clinic uses both the Pfizer vaccine (two doses – approved for ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (one dose – approved for ages 18+). Those 12 to 17 years of age require parental consent to receive the vaccine.

Call 844-684-1064 or visit vaccinate.wi.gov to confirm availability.