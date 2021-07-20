Katie Rosenberg

WAUSAU – Join Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg July 21 for her inaugural Movin’ With the Mayor event.

First up? Pickleball.

This free event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Marathon Park pickleball courts on Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

You can join the fun no matter your experience. And equipment and lessons will be provided for anyone who wants to learn the game.

Rosenberg hopes these events will encourage the community to get out and get active. More events will be planned in the coming months.

Two special guests who are pickleball aficionados will make an appearance.