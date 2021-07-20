The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on proposed improvements to Highway 13 between 26th Road in the town of Spencer and Highway 98 in the village of Spencer. Construction is scheduled for 2024, but could occur as early as 2023.

Proposed improvements include:

Removing the top layer of the existing pavement and replacing with a new layer of hot mix asphalt (HMA) pavement.

Replacing non-Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps.

Commercial driveway upgrades at locations that do not meet sidewalk ADA standards.

Installing new centerline and shoulder rumble strips through the rural segments.

Traffic impacts:

During construction, Highway 13 will remain open with single-lane closures and flagging operations.

How to provide input:

The public is invited to view materials on the project website and provide comment through Aug. 2.

An online comment form is available on the project website.

Residents, property owners and businesses in the area have been mailed a handout with a comment form that can be sent back to WisDOT.

Questions and comments can be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Preston Bohn at 715-421-7382 or Preston.Bohn@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to WisDOT North Central Region, 1681 Second Ave. S., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495.

Deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind, and speech-disabled persons should contact the Wisconsin Relay Service by dialing 711.