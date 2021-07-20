WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones are just 86 days away from hitting the home ice at Marathon Park.

The Cyclones will match up with the St. Louis Jr. Blues at their home opener Oct. 15. Wausau will play 22 home games and 47 total games during their 2021-22 regular season, which runs through March 5.

On Dec. 17, the Cyclones will play a home game against the Oregon Tradesmen at The Dome in Eagle River. The Dome is home to the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame and was the first indoor hockey arena built in Wisconsin in 1925.

Puck drop for home games will be 7:10 p.m., excluding the 3:10 p.m. puck drop Feb. 20. All games are broadcast via HockeyTV.

Season tickets will go on sale starting July 22 and single game tickets will go on sale at wausaucyclones.com beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 15.