Hey there, I’m Crumpet!

I’m a sweet girl that came to HSMC as a stray. I’m an active dog that loves to go on walks, run and play with my toys! I’d fit in great in a home with other dogs, but I will not like to share my food with them. I’m otherwise a happy, loving and friendly gal that just can’t wait to be yours. Come visit me soon!

