State Park Speedway will feature the 41st annual Larry Detjens Memorial race this weekend, a two-night event that begins Friday.

Detjens was a late model standout driver in the 70s and 80s who won multiple titles during his career. He lost his life after a 1981 crash at Wisconsin International Raceway. The first memorial race was held that year.

The 2021 event includes racing on Friday and Saturday with the Big 8 traveling late model series contesting a 58-lap feature Friday and the ARCA Midwest Tour super late models in a 125-lap feature Saturday night. State Park’s regular pure stocks, mini mods, mini stocks and Bandoleros are part of the program all weekend.

