Gilbert L. Lippert

Gilbert (Gibby) L. Lippert, 67, Kronenwetter, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.

Gib was born December 22, 1953, in Wausau to Beatrice (Osborne) and Robert Pyykonen. Gib attended Wausau East High School but quit to join the Army. He then worked for Marathon County Park Department for 25 years. On August 5, 2003, he married Elsa Myers in Las Vegas.

His favorite past time was fishing, he loved trolling for Walleye with his friend Pat Nievinski and hunting with his lifelong friend Sid Wesenick at their hunting cabin which they built. He also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino and shooting pool.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Elsa, Kronenwetter, two children, Sonia (Mike) Werner, Athens and Renae (Phil) David, Georgia, two step children, Scott Wolfe, Schofield, and Stacy (Aaron Copenhaver) Wergin, Kronenwetter, eleven grandchildren Zachary, Justin, Tyler, Hayden, Brandon, Cole, Collin, Samantha, Isabel, twins Tessa and Alexis, seven great grandchildren, along with his siblings, Barbara Dallman, Weston, Wayne (Cheryl) Lippert, Wausau, He is proceeded in death by his parents Beatrice and Robert, and sister, Diane Neumann.

Per Gibs request he will be cremated, and a celebration of life will take place on Sunday August 1st, 2021, at Relocation Pub & Eatery, 1801 County Hwy XX, Kronenwetter from 12- 3. Military honors will be at 1.

The family would like to thank Dr. Haque and the team at the Regional Cancer Center and Hospice for their caring compassion during his illness.

Edward W. Hintz Jr.

Edward W. Hintz Jr., age 65, passed away Sunday July 4th, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born April 12th, 1956 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, the son of Edward & Elnora Hintz.

Edward was a driver for Metro Bus in the City of Wausau.

He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. In his free time, he had a passion for cars. He always enjoyed learning about cars, discussing them and attending car shows throughout the summer months. He especially enjoyed proudly showing his 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS that he spent years restoring.

Of the things Edward enjoyed in life, what he loved the most was being “Papa” to Michael, Makayla, Jack, Cody, Samantha and Trevor.

Edward is survived by his loving companion of over 19 years, Julie Zwicky; his children, Tasha (Bradley) Johnson of Appleton, WI and Michael Hintz of Menasha, WI; her daughter, Rachel (Andrew) Yach of Weston, WI; siblings Lee Hintz, Patti (Dan) Plash, Jim Hintz and Debi (Stuart) Alheim; and all of his adoring grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 7th, 2021 at the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home located at 900 Old HWY 51, Mosinee, WI 54455 from 11am-1pm.

Sue Steckbauer

Sue Steckbauer, beloved by many, passed away, way too young, July 13, 2021, at the age of 54, in Green Valley, Arizona, in the comfort of her home and family.

She was born January 2, 1967, at the Atlantic Hospital, the daughter of Rosemary (Fay) and John Cassell.

Sue graduated from Superior High School and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire with her degree in Elementary Education. After graduating, she went on to receive her master’s degree in business administration at University of Wisconsin- Stout.

She started her teaching career in Hatley, Wisconsin as the 5th grade teacher and principal. During this time, she dealt with a tornado which tore the roof off of the school, followed by a fire, and severe water damage. Soon after, she married her lifelong partner, Dan Steckbauer, on December 27, 1997, and started the next chapter of her life in River Falls, Wisconsin, as the principal of Saint Bridget Parish School. In 2014, her interests soon became dedicated to Saint Bridget Catholic Church as the parish administrator. After 5 years, Sue, and her husband, decided to retire to Green Valley, Arizona with dreams of traveling.

Sue always had a passion towards education, changing her community for the better, and having a good time. Sue enjoyed spending time with her family playing board games, going out downtown to share stories with friends, playing pickle-ball, and going on much needed vacations. In her free time, Sue enjoyed gardening, landscaping, remodeling, home projects, and always adding a perfect touch of class to her surroundings. She was strong willed and determined to finish projects with perfection whether it was at home or work. She always looked forward to watching the Packer games, visiting her family, and making plans to her next travel destination.

Throughout Sue’s many adventures, regardless of the many bumps in the road, she always had a smile on her face and passion in her heart. She opened the eyes and hearts of many community members, neighbors, and friends. Words cannot express the deep sorrow and loss of those who loved Sue. She will be greatly missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Cassell, brother, Patrick Cassell, mother-in-law, Dolores Steckbauer, and her brother-in-law, John Dupont.

Sue is survived by her husband, Dan Steckbauer of Green Valley, Arizona; two daughters, Katelyn and Morgan, her mother, Rosemary Cassell; four sisters, Melanie (Gary) Cockerham, Mona Calhoun, Joanie Cassell, Colleen (Ernesto) Rodriguez; and by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Remembrance will be held August 7, 2021, at Saint Bridget Catholic Church, River Falls, Wisconsin. The visitation will begin at 9:00am, followed by the Mass of Remembrance at 11:00am, with a meal following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the family.