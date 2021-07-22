ROTHSCHILD – Connexus Credit Union will host Comedy for a

Cause at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild in August to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

This Aug. 31 event at 10101 Market St. is interactive, family friendly and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a silent auction, sports-themed concessions and a full-stocked cash bar. ComedySportz of Milwaukee takes the stage at 8 p.m., featuring two teams of professional comics competing for laughs while a referee calls fouls. The performance will be driven by audience members providing on-the-spot inspiration for skits and ultimately deciding who wins and loses the battle for laughs.

Comedy for a Cause is the kick-off event for the sixth annual Connexus Invitational, which also includes an exclusive fundraiser for business partners at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point the following day.

Through the support of event attendees, business partners, employees and community members, Connexus hopes to raise $60,000 at this year’s Invitational and more than $125,000 for Relay for Life in 2021.

Tickets to Comedy for a Cause are $25 for adults and $15 for children and are available for purchase online at

https://e.givesmart.com/events/m8z/ or at the door until sold out.