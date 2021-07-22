Greenheck Group recently received the 2020 American Legion Large Employer of Veterans Award, Greenheck announced this week.

The award is given to businesses across the country that have established outstanding records in employing and retaining veterans, workers with disabilities, and older members of the workforce.

“Greenheck Group hires military veterans because those with military experience consistently show they have attributes that align with our company values,” said Jim McIntyre, CEO of Greenheck Group, in a news release. “Highly skilled, motivated, and committed to quality, our veterans have a proven record of integrity and professionalism. We are honored to be among those companies receiving this award today.”

More than 400 Greenheck team members having served in the military, making veterans more than 10 percent of Greenheck Group’s total number of team members, Greenheck said. The company was founded in 1947 by Bob and Bernie Greenheck after both served and returned home to Wisconsin from World War II. Their commitment to the employment and support of veterans has been a priority from the beginning.

The award was presented to Greenheck Group team members at the American Legion, Department of Wisconsin 102nd Convention, held July 16 in Middleton.