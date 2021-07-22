Timothy F. Baronsky, 35, of Weston. July 20, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • WANTED: Catherine L. Clemons, 36, of Plover. Arrest warrant issued July 21, 2021: Failure to report to jail
  • Allan K. Ziegel, 38, of Marathon. July 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Alicia M. Wienandt, 26, of Merrill. July 20, 2021: Misappropriate identification information to obtain money – repeater
  • Amanda L. Osborne, 29, of Weston. July 21, 2021: Abandonment of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater
  • Anthony T. Clark, 38, of Wausau. July 20, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, second and subsequent offense
  • Brandon L. Tate, 40, of Milwaukee. July 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Chad M. Lattimer, 50, of Mosinee. July 21, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; criminal damage to property; bail jumping; disorderly conduct
  • Chad S. Plan, 33, of Wausau. July 20, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, theft, bail jumping
  • Christopher J. Mueller, 59, of Wausau. July 19, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Darien M. Wittbrodt, 26, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Failure to report to jail
  • David J. Vaughn, 38, of Wausau. July 20, 2021: Possession of improvised explosives, bail jumping
  • Debra L. Drexler, 41, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
  • WANTED: Evaristo C. Torres, 33, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued July 21, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater
  • Ivy C. Zastrow-Hanson, 19, of Wausau. July 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Jeffery B. Wendt, 42. July 19, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Jennifer A. Frazier, 32. July 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Jessica L. Anthoney, 22, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater
  • Kassandra L. Kasten, 33, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty – repeater
  • Joshua K. Neitzke, 26, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jorge A. Cuenca, 27, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Jordan M. Szemborski, 32, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: False imprisonment, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse
  • Lao Xiong, 25, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater
  • Mark M. Wortham, 34, of Weston. July 20, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense
  • Mark W. Manka, 44, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Bail jumping, battery – repeater
  • WANTED: Michael W. Calkins, 30, of Stanley. Arrest warrant issued July 21, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Natasha D. Curtin Weber, 25, of Marshfield. July 19, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse
  • Shanea A. Keaton, 27, of Wausau. July 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Samuel L. Gray, 35, of Wausau. July 19, 2021: Battery – domestic abuse repeater
  • Randal G. Cronce, 59, of Wausau. July 19, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
  • Timothy F. Baronsky, 35, of Weston. July 20, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money
  • Travis E. Errthum, 49, of Wausau. July 21, 2021: Possession of child pornography (10 counts), bail jumping – repeater
  • WANTED: Sou Thao, 28, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued July 21, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Tanya J. Whited, 36, of Pearson. July 21, 2021: Interfere with custody-beyond visitation, repeater
  • Trevor J. Clough, 23, of Rothschild. July 21, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000 – repeater
  • Joshua Gann, 42, of Sturgeon Bay. July 21, 2021: Theft, bail jumping