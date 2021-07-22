Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

WANTED: Catherine L. Clemons, 36, of Plover. Arrest warrant issued July 21, 2021: Failure to report to jail

Allan K. Ziegel, 38, of Marathon. July 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Alicia M. Wienandt, 26, of Merrill. July 20, 2021: Misappropriate identification information to obtain money – repeater

Amanda L. Osborne, 29, of Weston. July 21, 2021: Abandonment of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater

Anthony T. Clark, 38, of Wausau. July 20, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, second and subsequent offense

Brandon L. Tate, 40, of Milwaukee. July 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Chad M. Lattimer, 50, of Mosinee. July 21, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; criminal damage to property; bail jumping; disorderly conduct