Ryan Neville

WESTON – Marshfield Clinic Health System announced this week longtime health care executive Ryan Neville has begun his new role as chief administrative officer for Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

Neville, who has served as the CAO at Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville for eight years, was named to this position as Marshfield Clinic Health System celebrates the upcoming first anniversary of its acquisition of the Weston hospital. He also serves as CAO of Marshfield Medical Center-Stevens Point.

“I am honored to carry Marshfield Clinic Health System’s mission and vision into the Wausau, Weston, Stevens Point region as we identify opportunities to further serve these communities,” Neville said.

In Neillsville, Neville led the former Memorial Medical Center through its affiliation with Marshfield Clinic Health System in 2018. He oversaw the planning and construction of a new 100,000 square-foot medical campus in Neillsville, featuring a 16-bed hospital and 24/7 emergency department that opened in May.

Neville also served a crucial function during the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as incident commander for the incident command team at Marshfield Medical Center, the Health System’s flagship hospital in Marshfield.

“Our acquisition of Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was a major investment in the region and now serves as the cornerstone of a significant presence we’ve had in the Wausau and Weston area for more than two decades,” said Craig Telega, chief integration and service line officer. “Ryan Neville and our team in Weston will guide our growth here as we continue to expand the services and medical resources for our patients.”

Neville joins Jackie Frombach, the Health System’s eastern region chief nursing officer who served as the hospital’s interim CAO, Dr. Chad Craig, vice president of medical affairs, as the key leadership team at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

Sally Zillman, administrative director of patient care services at Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville, will serve as interim CAO in Neillsville.