Eric Bradfish

WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. has added a new member to its team of professionals. Eric Bradfish, environmental engineer, has joined REI’s environmental consulting team.

Bradfish’s primary responsibilities include conducting environmental due diligence projects (Phase I/II environmental site assessments), site investigations, tank system site assessments, industrial services, interpreting data, project management and preparing reports. He is also a member of REI’s emergency spill response team.

Bradfish graduated from Michigan Technological University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering and has more than 10 years of environmental experience serving the needs of clients across the Midwest. Much of his experience and knowledge was established by working for U.P. Engineers and Architects in Houghton, Michigan.