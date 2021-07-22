RIB MOUNTAIN — After a one-year hiatus, Wausau 24 endurance mountain bike race & Wausau Trail Run has returned.

Nine Mile County Forest, 8704 Red Bud Road, plays host to the Wausau 24 weekend event with over 600 racers and runners traveling from 16 states to test their athletic ability and endurance on foot and bike. The weekend begins July 23 with the Wausau Trail Run, featuring 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances starting at 7 p.m.

The marquee mountain bike race, Wausau 24 features a 13.1-mile lap traversing the Nine Mile single track and ski trails. Racers will compete solo or on teams to complete as many laps as possible in 6-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour categories. All bike race categories start at 10 a.m. July 24.