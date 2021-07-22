Dear editor,

“Keep close to nature’s heart … and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” This is a quote from John Muir, a famous Wisconsin naturalist whose writing helped move the nation to create the first national park, Yosemite. That wilderness is intact for all of us to enjoy.

Right here, in central Wisconsin, we have an opportunity to save a wild place, Rib Mountain State Park. For the woods, the wildlife, ourselves and the generations to come, please let the Wisconsin DNR know that you DO NOT support further development on Rib Mountain. Please select Alternative 1 on this survey. (Editor’s note: The survey period for this portion of plans to develop the state park has closed.)

Joan Krohn of Merrill

