Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will partner with the Wisconsin Valley Fair to host a three-day blood drive at Weston Lanes, July 27 – 29. As a token of gratitude, all attempting donors will receive a complimentary ticket to the Wisconsin Valley Fair, set for Aug. 3 through Aug. 8.

All blood types are needed, but especially type O negative, which is the universal type that can be safely received by all patients and is given to those undergoing surgery, kids and adults battling cancer and those in emergencies.

Details below:

July 27: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 28 and 29: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Weston Lanes

5902 Schofield Avenue

Weston, WI 54476

Blood donations decrease in the summer months when the need is often the greatest to treat accident victims and others in emergencies. Summer can often mean higher numbers of traumas than at other times of the year – which makes the need for O-negative blood all the more critical.

To make an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit versiti.org.

Anyone 17 or older who is in general good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.