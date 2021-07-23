Book-of-the-Month Club: “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle

Stop by theAthens Branch to pick up a copy of the August Book of the Month selection, along with a sheet of questions and comments to get you thinking. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

Marathon City Book Club: “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” by Maria A. Trapp

Aug. 9, 5:45 p.m. Join the Marathon City Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion in August about Trapp’s take on a beloved film. Call 715-443-2775.

Hatley Book Club: “The Great Peshtigo Fire” by Peter Pernin

Aug. 10, 1 p.m. Join the Hatley Branch staff and other book lovers to discuss Perin’s book about a legendary moment in Wisconsin history. Call 715-446-3537.

Mosinee Virtual Book Club: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Aug. 16, 1 p.m. Join the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of the August book club selection, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens Call 715-687-4420.

Edgar Book Club: “The Air You Breathe” by Frances De Pontes Peebles

Aug. 17, noon. The Edgar Branch book club is back! Meet at Scotch Creek Park in Edgar to discuss Peebles’ gripping novel. If you’ve never joined us before, now’s a great time to start. Call 715-352-2891.

Fiction in the Fresh Air Book Club: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

Aug. 18, 1 p.m. This summer, the Stratford Branch will host its monthly book club discussion outdoors, with plenty of room in the green space outside of the library for patrons to spread out and enjoy some fresh air. Call 715-687-4420.