A. Marian Boller

ntering her heavenly home, A. Marian Boller, age 94, of Wausau,

passed away peacefully on July 13th, 2021, at Colonial Manor Health

and Rehabilitation Center, Wausau, with her family by her side.

She was born on September 4, 1926, in Neillsville, WI, daughter of

the late Henry and Martha (Dux) Wasserburger. Upon graduating from

Neillsville High School, she moved to Wausau to attend Wausau

Business College. On November 22, 1950, she married the love of her life, William Boller

at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Neillsville and they celebrated 62

years of marriage.

Marian worked at the First American National Bank of Wausau,

(formerly M&I and now BMO), for 38 years. As an executive

secretary, she was honored to participate in a

business trip to China. Marian and Bill both retired in 1994 and began

spending winters in Florida. For the rest of the year, they spent

their time traveling together, which they both greatly enjoyed.

Marian was a member of the Wausau Business and Professional

Women’s Club, National Secretaries Association (International

Women’s Chapter), the United Fund Admissions and Distribution

Committee and the Secretarial Science Advisory Committee. She was

also a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and Wausau Elks Club. Marian

had a very strong work ethic. She loved music and still played the

piano until late May of this year. Marian always enjoyed roller

skating, playing sheepshead, gardening, traveling, reading, history,

and worked for many years on her family’s genealogy – which led ‘mom and

dad’ on many trips across the United States to locate

relatives.

Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara (Donald) Henzlik of

North Aurora, IL, and Kathryn (Milton) De Lonay of Wausau;

grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Durnas of Naperville, IL, William

Henzlik of North Aurora IL, Martha Jean

(Joseph) Ross, and Marshall De Lonay, all of Wausau;

great-grandchildren, Evan and Lucy Durnas, Londyn, Heuston, and

Calais Ross; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters,

Leona Langreck and Bernita Wagner, a great-nephew and a

great-great-nephew.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 31st,

2021 at Church of The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N.

2nd St. Wausau. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Burial

will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be

from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service, all at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family

with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Clark County Humane Society, W3926 St. Hwy. 73, Neillsville, WI 54456.

Mary L. Caylor

Mary Caylor, a treasured wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 76, on July 14, 2021, after a long, brave fight against illness. Her final hours were spent surrounded by her loving family, and she moved from this world into the next with all the grace and beauty with which she always lived.

She was born on November 29, 1944, in Cassville, Wisconsin, where she spent her childhood years. She earned a Bachelors Degree in education from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville, and later a Masters of Education from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. She had a long career as a teacher, which included 25 years at Wausau Newman High School and the larger Wausau Area Catholic School system. As a teacher she expanded the horizons of her students through the French language and culture, and found great joy in escorting students on educational trips to France. She remained in contact with many students for years, who often described her as their “favorite teacher”.

She had a wide circle of friends drawn not only from her career, but also from her church and many clubs. With her love of horticulture and gardening, she was active in the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners and also maintained the rose garden at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Survivors include her daughter, Amy (Derek) Breuer of Cassville; son, David Caylor (Andy Piper) of Greensboro, NC; grandson, Riley Caylor Fink of Madison; brothers, Gary (Phyllis) Breuer, James (Mary Kay Abing) Breuer, and Robert (Hope) Breuer; sisters-in-law, Kathy Breuer and Katherine Caylor (William) Kern.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lavern and Hilda Breuer, her husband of 50 years, Jon Caylor, her son, Steven, her brother, William Breuer, and sister-in-law, Bunny Breuer.

Memorial Mass will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Agnes Parish, 6101 Zinser St., Weston. The Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday at St. Agnes Parish, and on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of Mass on Tuesday, all at the church.

She will be greatly missed by all and loved forever.

Marie L. Salsieder

Daughter of the late Milton and Louise (LaDusire) Ohlsen. Born May 6, 1922 in Wausau, WI. She was a graduate of Wausau Senior High School.

She married Cyril Salsieder June 18, 1942. He preceded her in death August 17, 2016.

Marie was an employee of the former Wausau Insurance for many years, mostly in the Data Entry Department, being supervisor in that department at the time of retirement.

Cy and Marie spent their retirement years between their condo in Venice, FL in the winter and their Rothschild home in the summer. She loved golfing with good friends in Florida and at the Wausau Country Club where she was a member of the nine-hole league. In Florida, Marie volunteered at the former Venice Regional Hospital and as a docent at Spanish Point, an outdoor museum in Osprey, FL. She was a charter member of the St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Rothschild.

Preceding her in death are her husband, parents, and brother William Ohlsen and his wife Pat. She is survived by daughter Mary Lou (Rodney) Holt, Mayville, WI and son Michael (Mary) Salsieder, Sussex, WI. Four grandchildren, Chris (Amy) Holt, Cambridge, WI, Ann (Kyle) Marks, Mayflower, AR, Dan (Brenna) Salsieder, Sussex, WI, and Joe (fiancé Kim) Salsieder, Whitefish Bay, WI as well as seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces.

Despite being separated by geographical distance, Marie was always very interested in learning about all the family members interests, and activities.

Visitation will be at St. Marks Catholic Church, 602 Military Road, Rothschild at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Mass will begin at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Masks will be required.

Memorials to go to St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Wausau Women’s Community, or St. Vincent’s DePaul, Wausau.

The family would like to thank the fourth-floor staff at the Marshfield Medical Center, the staff and caring residents of Birchwood Highlands, and special thanks to Marlene Radloff for her valuable help.

“Make sure the coffee is hot”

Vernon T. Olson

Vernon T. “Tom” Olson, Merrill, formerly of Wausau, passed away from lung and metastatic prostate cancer at the age of 73, on July 19, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. His cancer was considered to be a result of his contact with Agent Orange while serving with the Army in Vietnam.

Tom was born on February 5, 1948, in Green Bay, WI. He was the 7th child out of 9 children to the late Vernon M. and Beatrice (Lyons) Olson. At age 5 the family moved to Wausau, WI.

Tom attended schools at St. James Catholic School, St Anne Catholic School, John Muir Jr. High School, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1966. He later attended Northcentral Technical College and UW-Stevens Point.

Tom served 20 years in the military, including the Army, Air Force, and Air Force Reserve. During his active service, he served in Bremerhaven, Germany; Pleiku, South Vietnam; Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Denver, Colorado.

In 1968 Tom married his high school sweetheart, Karen Erdmann. Their honeymoon took them to Niagara Falls, Boston, and New York City. In 1969 they made their first home together at Fort Campbell, KY. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2018.

Tom is survived by his wife Karen (Erdmann); two great sons, Christopher (Josie) and Scott (Kelly), of Merrill; siblings, Verneen (Don) Londerville, Wausau, Wayne Olson, Wausau, Gregory (Nadeen) Olson, Austin, MN, Toni (the late Mike) Sanford, and Faye (Dennis) Hardt, Rothschild; six grandchildren, Landon, Evan, Ryan, Brennan, Shane, and Elayna; as well as many nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his siblings, Allen, Warren (Betty), Milwaukee, and Daniel (Deborah) Olson, Wausau.

After his discharge from the active-duty Air Force, Tom went to work for Marathon Box Company (later known as MBX Packaging Specialists). After 25 years of service, he retired from MBX. His last position was Vice President, Sales, and Marketing. While working at MBX, Tom and Karen also owned and operated Olson Photography, obtaining a large share of the photography market of the high school and youth sports photography in the Wausau Area.

Upon retirement, Tom and Karen spent many winter months in Tampa and St. Petersburg, FL, or traveling the southern and southwestern states in their motorhome. Their last motorhome trip took them to New England, New York City, and south along the eastern seaboard.

The family wishes to thank both the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services; as well as Pamela K. Schotz from Lincoln County Veteran Services for the excellent care that they provided to Vernon.

Robert A. Niles

Robert “Rob” A. Niles, 50, died July 21, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He fought hard to maintain control over his body as the cancer diminished him slowly and was always determined to keep trying. Knowing he has been met by the loving arms of his mother, brother and grandmother eases the heartache a little and even though our time with him was cut short he will remain in our hearts forever.

He was born September 8, 1970 in Okinawa, Japan, son of Kenneth Niles and the late Kazi Niles. On May 15, 2015 he married Tamara Mielke in Wausau.

Rob worked as a carpenter for S.C. Swiderski. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing pool. He also enjoyed skiing and was a member of the Ravinos ski club, Mid West Chapter. Rob lived life to the fullest his own way on Niles time and he will be remembered by his integrity, dedication to life, his family and everyone that he cared about. Rob was so passionate about everything that he did and never did anything half ass. He will always be in our hearts and life will not be the same without him.

Survivors include his wife, Tamara Niles, Wausau; son, Ian (Felysity) Niles, Wausau; step-son, Brandon Schramm, Wausau; father, Kenneth (Audrey) Niles, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Richard.

Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. At 7:00 p.m. there will be a chance for family and friends to share stories or memories.

George E. Andrys

George Edward Andrys, Rothschild, passed away on July 19, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s. He was born on September 1, 1934, to John and Vicki Andrys. In 1956 he married Frances Luetschwager and they spent the next six decades together making a home and raising a family; they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 28.



After graduating from Mosinee High School George started working at Marathon Battery until being drafted into the army and sent to Korea. He continued working at Marathon Battery upon his return to the area until it relocated to Texas. He then became co-owner of Marachrome which he eventually sold. George spent the remainder of his career at 3M.



In the summer George could be found in his garden or on the golf course. He was an avid Packer and Badger football fan. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering around his workshop in the basement.



George will always be remembered for his willingness to help others which was exemplified through his 40 plus years of service with the Rothschild-Weston Lions Club. He held many offices at both the club and district levels. You could always find him frying cheese curds in the club’s trailer at their fundraisers held throughout each summer. He was instrumental in establishing, organizing, and conducting the Marathon County Lions Eye Bank pre-school eye screening program. In addition, he was a volunteer driver taking corneas harvested at area hospitals to Madison for transplant.



George is survived by his wife Frances, daughters Jean (Tom) Muench and Karen (Taylor) Austin, grandsons Taylor (Megan) Austin Jr., Ross (Megan) Austin, and Andy (Allison Perlin) Muench, and great-grandsons Bruce and Arlow Austin. He is also survived by his sisters Sally Schoenfeldt and Susan (Stan) Hoffert and brother-in-law Tom (Sue) Luetschwager, as well as many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Julie, Bobby, and Nancy.



We would like to thank the staff at Cedar Creek Manor for the care they gave George while he was a resident. They treated both him and us like family and we will be ever grateful to them for the love and comfort they gave him in his final years.



A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, July 31, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 918 Grand Avenue, Schofield, with visitation at 9 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Donald Meuret. Burial will follow at Saint Paul Catholic Cemetery in Mosinee.



In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in his memory to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Lions Camp.



Timothy J. Pampuch

Timothy J. Pampuch, 54 of Nevada, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Timothy was born on June 19, 1967, in Winona, MN, the son of Susan Lipinski.

He was united in marriage to Desiree Reeder on October 22, 1994 in Winona, MN.

Timothy was most recently employed as a restaurant manager. He was a lover of sports, especially with being able to coach his son. His most precious time was spent with his family and friends as they were everything to him. Timothy was always so proud of his wife and children, and always felt so loved and supported by them. He also enjoyed phone calls with his extended family and friends.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Desi; two children, Mariah and Victor Pampuch and one brother, Tom Pampuch.

Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Susan and mother and father-in law, Vic and Ann Reeder.

Per Timothy’s wishes, a private burial will be held at Eland Cemetery.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

