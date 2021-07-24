WAUSAU – If you’re in need of some new materials to read, listen to or watch, the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host a four-day sale you might want to attend.

The sale will be held from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7 at the library’s Wausau headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, and it’ll be open to the general public.

Thousands of items will be available for purchase during the four-day sale, including hardcover and paperback books, audiobooks on CD, TV series and movies on DVD and Blu-ray, music CDs, computer programs and video games. Items such as magazines, board games, puzzles and more will also be available. All of the items available were either taken out of the library collection or donated by members of the community. Proceeds from the sale will go to fund programs and events for the public at all nine Marathon County Public Library locations.



The sale runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 with a special members-only preview sale. Non-members can join on-the-spot for just $10. The sale then opens to the general public from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6; and concludes with a $6 bag sale (all you can fit in one paper grocery bag) from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.



For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10498.