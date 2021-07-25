From Aug. 2-31, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a feathered magpie magnet. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Join the library for Family Story Time online. On Aug. 3, kids and families can hear fun tales all about going to the beach! A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Get out and have some fun in the sun! Children and their families can enjoy a free pool day by showing their Marathon County Public Library card at Wausau’s outdoor pools and Marathon Park Splash Pad on Aug. 3 from 1-7:30 p.m. Only one library card is needed to admit the whole family. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On Aug. 10, kids and families can hear stories incorporating music, and sing along to “The Wheels on the Bus” with the accompaniment of homemade instruments. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families can visit the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, for an outdoor story time on Aug. 10 from 10:30-11 a.m. The event will be held on the greenspace just outside the library. Bring chairs, blankets, and even some snacks, if you wish! Free. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Parents are encouraged to bring their budding artists to the Stratford Branch for an interactive story time all about chalk art! The event will be held on Aug. 11 from 10:30-11 a.m. at the branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. In the event of bad weather, the event will be held on Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Bring chairs, blankets and even some snacks, if you wish! Free. Call 715-687-4420 for more info.

Join the library for Family Story Time online! On Aug. 17, kids and families can hear silly stories about pizza, and learn about one of the creatures in the library’s aquarium! A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

On Aug. 17, the Edgar Branch will host an outdoor story time all about dragons! The event will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Scotch Creek Park, on South Third Avenue, Edgar. Come here stories, sing songs and make crafts! Free. For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Kids and teens can draw their own artistic sidewalk chalk creations any time during the week of Aug. 23-27 at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. The library will have a variety of chalk available – you just bring your creativity! Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Join the library for Family Story Time online! On Aug. 24, kids and families can hear tales about friendship, and learn some signs in American sign language. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online! On Aug. 31, kids and families can hear stories about the outdoors, and get a preview of the MCPL’s Grab & Go craft for September. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.