Race Assistants: Ironbull. Energetic volunteers needed Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, for the Underdown Trail Races. Help is needed with set up/tear down, checking in racers, assisting racers at aid stations and the finish line. More info and sign up at: https://www.ironbull.org/volunteer-underdown. All volunteers receive a free T-shirt, free meal and drink, and discount to a future Ironbull event of their choice. Contact Andrea with questions at executivedirector@ironbull.org.

Disaster Dispatch: American Red Cross. Disaster response is a team effort. Disaster Dispatch is the vital link between the Red Cross and local first responders. Working remotely from home, volunteers collect the necessary information and activate the Red Cross response. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Shelter Advocate: The Women’s Community. Shelter advocate volunteers answer The Women’s Community’s 24-hour support line, assist residents living in the shelter, and provide support to callers. Volunteers provide emotional support and will offer information to callers about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter and domestic abuse and sexual assault services provided by The Women’s Community. Staff is always available to support you in your role and working as a community. Training sessions are required for this role. Previous experience is not required. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org.

More Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities you can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

New Children’s Socks Needed: Horace Mann Middle School. Horace Mann is in need of girls’ underwear in the following sizes: 6-8, 10-12, 14-16 and girls leggings in all sizes. Please contact Kathleen at ktyskie@wausauschools.org to donate or for more information.

Hygiene and Household Cleaning Products + Diapers: The Neighbors’ Place. The Neighbors’ Place is in need of donations for hygiene or household cleaning products. Groups interested in planning a specific drive for these items are welcome. Other needs include size 7 diapers for The Babies’ Place. For further information, contact Mallory at mallory@neighborsplace.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County