In a slugfest that lasted nearly four hours, the Woodchucks (31-20) were a few clutch hits better than the Madison Mallards (25-25) in a 12-10 victory Saturday night.

Among the offensive prowess shown by both teams, Kevin Kilpatrick stood out. The all-star outfielder earned Northwoods League Player of the Night honors after a 5-for-5 night at the plate. He added a solo shot, his fifth of the season, which got the Woodchucks on the board in the top of the first.

The Mallards would score a total of five early runs against starter Tyler Hoeft, but a five-run third inning put the Woodchucks in front for good.

Ben McCabe’s two-run double gave the Woodchucks the lead before Ryan Sepede added an RBI single to add on one more in the inning.

From there, a game of cat and mouse ensued. The Mallards never led after the third inning, but they stranded the tying run on the basepaths a total of three times on the evening.

Louie Albrecht, a mid-game substitution, contributed an RBI single in the top of the sixth to make the score 8-6.

The Woodchucks kept adding on in the top of the seventh as Kilpatrick and Burke each registered RBI singles, stretching the lead to a game-high 11-7.

After the Mallards scored three in the seventh, they threatened the lead with the bases loaded and none out. But after getting a clutch strikeout, reliever Shane Telfer induced a double play grounder to keep the one-run lead intact. He would later earn the win.

One inning later, the Mallards had the tying run at third with only one out. Geo Camfield came in from the bullpen to strike out back-to-back Mallards and thwart the rally.

Kilpatrick’s fifth and final hit gave the Chucks an insurance run in the top of the ninth. He finished with three RBIs and five runs, only a triple shy of what would have been the third cycle in Woodchucks history.

Camfield earned his fourth save of the season, retiring all five batters he faced. He now ties Telfer for the team lead.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will conclude their series in Madison with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday before traveling to Green Bay for a two-game series beginning Monday at 6:35 p.m. They will play the Booyah a total of five consecutive games over five days, including a double-header at Athletic Park at 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 12 @ Madison Mallards 10

Game Date: Saturday July 24th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 1 0 5 1 0 1 3 0 1 12 15 1 Mallards 2 1 0 2 1 1 3 0 0 10 14 1

W: Telfer (3-1, 3.81 ERA) L: O’hara (2-1, 3.21 ERA) SV: Camfield (4)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kayfus, Cj 1B 5 1 1 1 .232 – Groover Iii, Gino 1B 1 0 1 0 .280 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 5 5 5 3 .345 Reid, Stephen DH 4 1 1 1 .345 Burke, Jacob LF 5 1 2 2 .186 McCabe, Ben C 2 1 1 2 .234 – Watkins, Brock PH C 1 0 0 0 .200 – Albrecht, Louie C 2 0 1 1 .179 Sepede, Ryan RF 5 0 3 1 .444 Mehlbauer, Clayton 2B 5 0 0 1 .218 Catalano, Anthony SS 2 2 0 0 .189 Valdez, Antonio 3B 3 1 0 0 .134 40 12 15 12

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Benson, JT CF 5 3 4 3 .287 Scannell, Matt RF 4 1 0 0 .221 Iadisernia, Alex LF 4 0 0 0 .331 Shellenbarger, Bryant DH 5 1 2 1 .328 Dean, Tyler 1B 5 1 2 1 .274 Hauser, Joe 3B 3 1 0 0 .196 – Cratic, Cam PH 3B 1 0 0 0 .249 – Bork, Kyle 3B 0 0 0 0 .204 Caron, Josh C 5 1 2 2 .333 Fuhrman, Michael SS 5 2 3 1 .291 Storbakken, Zach 2B 4 0 1 1 .198 41 10 14 9

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. McCabe 1 (3); S. Reid 1 (3); R. Sepede 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (11);

HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 3 (38); J. Burke 2 (10); B. McCabe 2 (9); R. Sepede 1 (4); C. Mehlbauer 1 (10); S. Reid 1 (14); L. Albrecht 1 (4); C. Kayfus 1 (13);

HBP: J. Burke 1 (5);

SB: R. Sepede 2 (2); J. Burke 1 (5); A. Valdez 1 (8);

CS: J. Burke 1 (2);

E: A. Catalano 1 (7);

Team LOB: 10;

Madison Mallards

2B: M. Fuhrman 1 (5); J. Caron 1 (1); T. Dean 1 (2); B. Shellenbarger 1 (9);

HR: J. Benson 2 (3); J. Caron 1 (1);

RBI: B. Shellenbarger 1 (31); T. Dean 1 (8); Z. Storbakken 1 (3); J. Benson 3 (23); M. Fuhrman 1 (9); J. Caron 2 (4);

E: M. Fuhrman 1 (7);

Team LOB: 9;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 4.0 6 5 5 2 2 1 3.14 – Millar, Colin 0.2 3 1 1 0 0 0 1.42 – Marshall, Nick 1.1 3 4 4 1 1 2 22.50 – Telfer, Shane 1.1 2 0 0 2 1 0 3.81 – Camfield, Geo 1.2 0 0 0 0 2 0 3.93 9.0 14 10 10 5 6 3

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA O’hara, Ryan 3.0 4 6 6 2 4 1 3.21 – Hudson, Terrell 2.0 4 1 1 1 1 0 7.11 – Manzano, Francisco 1.0 3 1 1 0 1 0 20.25 – Winebarger, Peyton 1.0 2 3 3 1 0 0 4.50 – Zacharias, Jonathan 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 9.56 – Lancour, Kade 1.0 2 1 1 1 0 0 2.18 9.0 15 12 12 5 8 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 1 (5); N. Marshall 1 (1);

SO: T. Hoeft 2 (35); N. Marshall 1 (1); S. Telfer 1 (28); G. Camfield 2 (15);

BB: T. Hoeft 2 (21); N. Marshall 1 (2); S. Telfer 2 (19);

BF: T. Hoeft 21 (211); C. Millar 5 (28); N. Marshall 8 (12); S. Telfer 7 (117); G. Camfield 5 (76);

P-S: T. Hoeft 70-43; C. Millar 20-11; N. Marshall 26-15; S. Telfer 27-14; G. Camfield 21-15;

Madison Mallards

WP: F. Manzano 1 (1);

HB: R. O’hara 1 (3);

SO: R. O’hara 4 (20); T. Hudson 1 (11); F. Manzano 1 (2); J. Zacharias 2 (8);

BB: R. O’hara 2 (12); T. Hudson 1 (9); P. Winebarger 1 (3); K. Lancour 1 (11);

BF: R. O’hara 17 (115); T. Hudson 11 (98); F. Manzano 6 (10); P. Winebarger 6 (43); J. Zacharias 3 (80); K. Lancour 6 (95);

P-S: R. O’hara 66-35; T. Hudson 32-20; F. Manzano 20-14; P. Winebarger 22-13; J. Zacharias 12-7; K. Lancour 18-8;

Umpires: Plate: R. Melms 1B: G. Webster 3B: A. Braack

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:42:56

Attendance: 6121

Venue: Warner Park