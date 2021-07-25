In a slugfest that lasted nearly four hours, the Woodchucks (31-20) were a few clutch hits better than the Madison Mallards (25-25) in a 12-10 victory Saturday night.
Among the offensive prowess shown by both teams, Kevin Kilpatrick stood out. The all-star outfielder earned Northwoods League Player of the Night honors after a 5-for-5 night at the plate. He added a solo shot, his fifth of the season, which got the Woodchucks on the board in the top of the first.
The Mallards would score a total of five early runs against starter Tyler Hoeft, but a five-run third inning put the Woodchucks in front for good.
Ben McCabe’s two-run double gave the Woodchucks the lead before Ryan Sepede added an RBI single to add on one more in the inning.
From there, a game of cat and mouse ensued. The Mallards never led after the third inning, but they stranded the tying run on the basepaths a total of three times on the evening.
Louie Albrecht, a mid-game substitution, contributed an RBI single in the top of the sixth to make the score 8-6.
The Woodchucks kept adding on in the top of the seventh as Kilpatrick and Burke each registered RBI singles, stretching the lead to a game-high 11-7.
After the Mallards scored three in the seventh, they threatened the lead with the bases loaded and none out. But after getting a clutch strikeout, reliever Shane Telfer induced a double play grounder to keep the one-run lead intact. He would later earn the win.
One inning later, the Mallards had the tying run at third with only one out. Geo Camfield came in from the bullpen to strike out back-to-back Mallards and thwart the rally.
Kilpatrick’s fifth and final hit gave the Chucks an insurance run in the top of the ninth. He finished with three RBIs and five runs, only a triple shy of what would have been the third cycle in Woodchucks history.
Camfield earned his fourth save of the season, retiring all five batters he faced. He now ties Telfer for the team lead.
Up Next
The Woodchucks will conclude their series in Madison with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday before traveling to Green Bay for a two-game series beginning Monday at 6:35 p.m. They will play the Booyah a total of five consecutive games over five days, including a double-header at Athletic Park at 5:05 p.m. Thursday.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 12 @ Madison Mallards 10
Game Date: Saturday July 24th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|12
|15
|1
|Mallards
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|10
|14
|1
W: Telfer (3-1, 3.81 ERA) L: O’hara (2-1, 3.21 ERA) SV: Camfield (4)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Kayfus, Cj 1B
|5
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|– Groover Iii, Gino 1B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Kilpatrick, Kevin CF
|5
|5
|5
|3
|.345
|Reid, Stephen DH
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.345
|Burke, Jacob LF
|5
|1
|2
|2
|.186
|McCabe, Ben C
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.234
|– Watkins, Brock PH C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|– Albrecht, Louie C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Sepede, Ryan RF
|5
|0
|3
|1
|.444
|Mehlbauer, Clayton 2B
|5
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Catalano, Anthony SS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.189
|Valdez, Antonio 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.134
|40
|12
|15
|12
|Mallards
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Benson, JT CF
|5
|3
|4
|3
|.287
|Scannell, Matt RF
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Iadisernia, Alex LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Shellenbarger, Bryant DH
|5
|1
|2
|1
|.328
|Dean, Tyler 1B
|5
|1
|2
|1
|.274
|Hauser, Joe 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|– Cratic, Cam PH 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|– Bork, Kyle 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Caron, Josh C
|5
|1
|2
|2
|.333
|Fuhrman, Michael SS
|5
|2
|3
|1
|.291
|Storbakken, Zach 2B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|41
|10
|14
|9
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: B. McCabe 1 (3); S. Reid 1 (3); R. Sepede 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (11);
HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);
RBI: K. Kilpatrick 3 (38); J. Burke 2 (10); B. McCabe 2 (9); R. Sepede 1 (4); C. Mehlbauer 1 (10); S. Reid 1 (14); L. Albrecht 1 (4); C. Kayfus 1 (13);
HBP: J. Burke 1 (5);
SB: R. Sepede 2 (2); J. Burke 1 (5); A. Valdez 1 (8);
CS: J. Burke 1 (2);
E: A. Catalano 1 (7);
Team LOB: 10;
Madison Mallards
2B: M. Fuhrman 1 (5); J. Caron 1 (1); T. Dean 1 (2); B. Shellenbarger 1 (9);
HR: J. Benson 2 (3); J. Caron 1 (1);
RBI: B. Shellenbarger 1 (31); T. Dean 1 (8); Z. Storbakken 1 (3); J. Benson 3 (23); M. Fuhrman 1 (9); J. Caron 2 (4);
E: M. Fuhrman 1 (7);
Team LOB: 9;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Hoeft, Tyler
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3.14
|– Millar, Colin
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.42
|– Marshall, Nick
|1.1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|22.50
|– Telfer, Shane
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3.81
|– Camfield, Geo
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.93
|9.0
|14
|10
|10
|5
|6
|3
|Mallards
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|O’hara, Ryan
|3.0
|4
|6
|6
|2
|4
|1
|3.21
|– Hudson, Terrell
|2.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7.11
|– Manzano, Francisco
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|20.25
|– Winebarger, Peyton
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4.50
|– Zacharias, Jonathan
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9.56
|– Lancour, Kade
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.18
|9.0
|15
|12
|12
|5
|8
|1
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: T. Hoeft 1 (5); N. Marshall 1 (1);
SO: T. Hoeft 2 (35); N. Marshall 1 (1); S. Telfer 1 (28); G. Camfield 2 (15);
BB: T. Hoeft 2 (21); N. Marshall 1 (2); S. Telfer 2 (19);
BF: T. Hoeft 21 (211); C. Millar 5 (28); N. Marshall 8 (12); S. Telfer 7 (117); G. Camfield 5 (76);
P-S: T. Hoeft 70-43; C. Millar 20-11; N. Marshall 26-15; S. Telfer 27-14; G. Camfield 21-15;
Madison Mallards
WP: F. Manzano 1 (1);
HB: R. O’hara 1 (3);
SO: R. O’hara 4 (20); T. Hudson 1 (11); F. Manzano 1 (2); J. Zacharias 2 (8);
BB: R. O’hara 2 (12); T. Hudson 1 (9); P. Winebarger 1 (3); K. Lancour 1 (11);
BF: R. O’hara 17 (115); T. Hudson 11 (98); F. Manzano 6 (10); P. Winebarger 6 (43); J. Zacharias 3 (80); K. Lancour 6 (95);
P-S: R. O’hara 66-35; T. Hudson 32-20; F. Manzano 20-14; P. Winebarger 22-13; J. Zacharias 12-7; K. Lancour 18-8;
Umpires: Plate: R. Melms 1B: G. Webster 3B: A. Braack
Weather: Overcast
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 03:42:56
Attendance: 6121
Venue: Warner Park