 In a slugfest that lasted nearly four hours, the Woodchucks (31-20) were a few clutch hits better than the Madison Mallards (25-25) in a 12-10 victory Saturday night.

Among the offensive prowess shown by both teams, Kevin Kilpatrick stood out. The all-star outfielder earned Northwoods League Player of the Night honors after a 5-for-5 night at the plate. He added a solo shot, his fifth of the season, which got the Woodchucks on the board in the top of the first.

The Mallards would score a total of five early runs against starter Tyler Hoeft, but a five-run third inning put the Woodchucks in front for good. 

Ben McCabe’s two-run double gave the Woodchucks the lead before Ryan Sepede added an RBI single to add on one more in the inning.

From there, a game of cat and mouse ensued. The Mallards never led after the third inning, but they stranded the tying run on the basepaths a total of three times on the evening.

Louie Albrecht, a mid-game substitution, contributed an RBI single in the top of the sixth to make the score 8-6. 

The Woodchucks kept adding on in the top of the seventh as Kilpatrick and Burke each registered RBI singles, stretching the lead to a game-high 11-7.

After the Mallards scored three in the seventh, they threatened the lead with the bases loaded and none out. But after getting a clutch strikeout, reliever Shane Telfer induced a double play grounder to keep the one-run lead intact. He would later earn the win.

One inning later, the Mallards had the tying run at third with only one out. Geo Camfield came in from the bullpen to strike out back-to-back Mallards and thwart the rally.

Kilpatrick’s fifth and final hit gave the Chucks an insurance run in the top of the ninth. He finished with three RBIs and five runs, only a triple shy of what would have been the third cycle in Woodchucks history. 

Camfield earned his fourth save of the season, retiring all five batters he faced. He now ties Telfer for the team lead. 

Up Next

The Woodchucks will conclude their series in Madison with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday before traveling to Green Bay for a two-game series beginning Monday at 6:35 p.m. They will play the Booyah a total of five consecutive games over five days, including a double-header at Athletic Park at 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 12 @ Madison Mallards 10

Game Date: Saturday July 24th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks10510130112151
Mallards21021130010141

W: Telfer (3-1, 3.81 ERA) L: O’hara (2-1, 3.21 ERA) SV: Camfield (4)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kayfus, Cj 1B 5111.232
– Groover Iii, Gino 1B 1010.280
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 5553.345
Reid, Stephen DH 4111.345
Burke, Jacob LF 5122.186
McCabe, Ben C 2112.234
– Watkins, Brock PH  C 1000.200
– Albrecht, Louie C 2011.179
Sepede, Ryan RF 5031.444
Mehlbauer, Clayton 2B 5001.218
Catalano, Anthony SS 2200.189
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3100.134
40121512
MallardsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Benson, JT CF 5343.287
Scannell, Matt RF 4100.221
Iadisernia, Alex LF 4000.331
Shellenbarger, Bryant DH 5121.328
Dean, Tyler 1B 5121.274
Hauser, Joe 3B 3100.196
– Cratic, Cam PH  3B 1000.249
– Bork, Kyle 3B 0000.204
Caron, Josh C 5122.333
Fuhrman, Michael SS 5231.291
Storbakken, Zach 2B 4011.198
4110149

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. McCabe 1 (3); S. Reid 1 (3); R. Sepede 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (11); 

HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (5); 

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 3 (38); J. Burke 2 (10); B. McCabe 2 (9); R. Sepede 1 (4); C. Mehlbauer 1 (10); S. Reid 1 (14); L. Albrecht 1 (4); C. Kayfus 1 (13); 

HBP: J. Burke 1 (5); 

SB: R. Sepede 2 (2); J. Burke 1 (5); A. Valdez 1 (8); 

CS: J. Burke 1 (2); 

E: A. Catalano 1 (7); 

Team LOB: 10;

Madison Mallards

2B: M. Fuhrman 1 (5); J. Caron 1 (1); T. Dean 1 (2); B. Shellenbarger 1 (9); 

HR: J. Benson 2 (3); J. Caron 1 (1); 

RBI: B. Shellenbarger 1 (31); T. Dean 1 (8); Z. Storbakken 1 (3); J. Benson 3 (23); M. Fuhrman 1 (9); J. Caron 2 (4); 

E: M. Fuhrman 1 (7); 

Team LOB: 9;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Hoeft, Tyler4.06552213.14
– Millar, Colin0.23110001.42
– Marshall, Nick1.134411222.50
– Telfer, Shane1.12002103.81
– Camfield, Geo1.20000203.93
9.0141010563
MallardsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
O’hara, Ryan 3.04662413.21
– Hudson, Terrell2.04111107.11
– Manzano, Francisco1.031101020.25
– Winebarger, Peyton1.02331004.50
– Zacharias, Jonathan1.00000209.56
– Lancour, Kade1.02111002.18
9.0151212581

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 1 (5); N. Marshall 1 (1); 

SO: T. Hoeft 2 (35); N. Marshall 1 (1); S. Telfer 1 (28); G. Camfield 2 (15); 

BB: T. Hoeft 2 (21); N. Marshall 1 (2); S. Telfer 2 (19); 

BF: T. Hoeft 21 (211); C. Millar 5 (28); N. Marshall 8 (12); S. Telfer 7 (117); G. Camfield 5 (76); 

P-S: T. Hoeft 70-43; C. Millar 20-11; N. Marshall 26-15; S. Telfer 27-14; G. Camfield 21-15; 

Madison Mallards

WP: F. Manzano 1 (1); 

HB: R. O’hara 1 (3); 

SO: R. O’hara 4 (20); T. Hudson 1 (11); F. Manzano 1 (2); J. Zacharias 2 (8); 

BB: R. O’hara 2 (12); T. Hudson 1 (9); P. Winebarger 1 (3); K. Lancour 1 (11); 

BF: R. O’hara 17 (115); T. Hudson 11 (98); F. Manzano 6 (10); P. Winebarger 6 (43); J. Zacharias 3 (80); K. Lancour 6 (95); 

P-S: R. O’hara 66-35; T. Hudson 32-20; F. Manzano 20-14; P. Winebarger 22-13; J. Zacharias 12-7; K. Lancour 18-8; 

Umpires: Plate: R. Melms 1B: G. Webster 3B: A. Braack

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:42:56

Attendance: 6121

Venue: Warner Park