Significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 26, 2021:

A 35 year old Merrill woman was arrested Monday evening after deputies responded to a disturbance in the Town of Harding. A 911 call reported the incident off of County Rd E at 6:44 PM. The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Deputies arrested a 27 year old Merrill woman early Tuesday morning on a criminal traffic charge of second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. A deputy stopped the woman on US Hwy 51 near Irma after observing her vehicle without functioning tail lamps.

A 61 year old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday evening on a criminal traffic charge of third offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. 21015025

A 50 year old Irma man was arrested on a fourth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony bail jumping Sunday morning following a traffic stop on County Rd K in the Town of Merrill.

Lincoln county deputies were busy with traffic grants last week. In total deputies stopped 75 motorists for various offenses on Lincoln County roadways.

Three people reported striking deer last week.