MADISON, WI – For the fifth time in as many series between the Wisconsin Woodchucks (31-21) and the Madison Mallards (26-25), the two teams left with a split.

The Mallards clawed back from a sixth-inning deficit to defeat the Woodchucks by a score of 5-4 Sunday afternoon, avenging last night’s 12-10 Woodchuck victory.

Neither team led by more than one run over the course of the back-and-forth game Sunday. Each team left 12 runners on base and squandered opportunities to seize control.

The Woodchucks scored first on Ryan Sepede’s sacrifice fly, plating Kilpatrick for the Woodchucks’ sixth consecutive game with a first inning run.

The Mallards took a 2-1 lead after three innings against starter Dylan MacCallum, who worked around four walks and three hits. It was a bend-don’t-break performance for the Bend, Oregon native, who took a no-decision.

Dom Murgo made his Woodchucks debut in relief, allowing one run and striking out two over two innings.

The Woodchucks retook the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. Gino Groover’s RBI groundout brought home Anthony Catalano before Kilpatrick’s two-out single drove in Louie Albrecht.

All-star catcher Drake Baldwin delivered the game-winning hit for Madison in the bottom of the eighth. After reliever Jace Baumann was pulled, Mike Schicker stranded the bases loaded to keep the Chucks within one.

In the top of the ninth, a pair of two-out singles by Sepede (2-for-3) and Clayton Mehlbauer (2-for-4) brought the visitors within one hit of tying the score. Pinch-hitter Antonio Valdez grounded out to end the game.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will travel to Green Bay for a two-game series beginning Monday at 6:35 p.m. They will play the Booyah a total of five consecutive games over five days, including a double-header at Athletic Park at 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 4 @ Madison Mallards 5

Game Date: Sunday July 25th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks1001020004122
Mallards10101101X571

W: Fong (2-1, 2.63 ERA) L: Schicker (0-1, 5.68 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Groover Iii, Gino 1B 5001.265
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 3111.345
– Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 0000.180
Reid, Stephen RF 5020.350
Burke, Jacob LF 5010.187
Sepede, Ryan DH 3121.500
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4020.237
Catalano, Anthony 3B 4111.195
– Valdez, Antonio 3B  PH 1000.133
Albrecht, Louie C 4120.209
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3010.235
374124
MallardsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Cratic, Cam RF 2310.251
Iadisernia, Alex LF 5020.333
Baldwin, Drake C 3121.333
Shellenbarger, Bryant DH 3022.333
Benson, JT CF 3100.280
Storbakken, Zach 2B 5001.187
Fuhrman, Michael SS 2001.287
Dean, Tyler 1B 4000.260
Bork, Kyle 3B 3000.198
30575

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: R. Sepede 1 (5); A. Catalano 1 (10); G. Groover Iii 1 (15); K. Kilpatrick 1 (39);

SB: K. Kilpatrick 2 (10); R. Sepede 1 (3);

E: A. Catalano 1 (8); J. Baumann 1 (1);

Team LOB: 12;

Madison Mallards

2B: C. Cratic 1 (10); A. Iadisernia 1 (21); B. Shellenbarger 1 (10);

RBI: B. Shellenbarger 2 (33); Z. Storbakken 1 (4); M. Fuhrman 1 (10); D. Baldwin 1 (16);

HBP: K. Bork 1 (1);

E: K. Bork 1 (4);

Team LOB: 13;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
MacCallum, Dylan3.03224102.08
– Murgo, Dominic2.01112204.50
– Baumann , Jace2.13223008.00
– Schicker, Mike0.20000105.68
8.0755940
MallardsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Cabarcas, Ryan4.05212705.89
– Hansel, Luke1.122221013.50
– Vomhof, Sam1.22000202.89
– Fong, Jared2.03000202.63
9.012434120

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. MacCallum 1 (3);

HB: D. MacCallum 1 (2);

SO: D. MacCallum 1 (18); D. Murgo 2 (2); M. Schicker 1 (4);

BB: D. MacCallum 4 (10); D. Murgo 2 (2); J. Baumann 3 (8);

BF: D. MacCallum 17 (86); D. Murgo 10 (10); J. Baumann 13 (93); M. Schicker 2 (32);

P-S: D. MacCallum 76-39; D. Murgo 44-22; J. Baumann 45-21; M. Schicker 10-6;

Madison Mallards

SO: R. Cabarcas 7 (21); L. Hansel 1 (1); S. Vomhof 2 (17); J. Fong 2 (29);

BB: R. Cabarcas 2 (18); L. Hansel 2 (2);

BF: R. Cabarcas 19 (94); L. Hansel 8 (8); S. Vomhof 7 (77); J. Fong 9 (102);

P-S: R. Cabarcas 79-49; L. Hansel 34-19; S. Vomhof 30-21; J. Fong 34-23;

Umpires: Plate: G. Webster 1B: A. Braack 3B: R. Melms

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:30:36

Attendance: 3235

Venue: Warner Park

Overall Standings

Great Lakes EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Kokomo Jackrabbits3222.5931L6-4
Kenosha Kingfish3123.5741.02W6-4
Traverse City Pit Spitters3123.5741.02W7-3
Rockford Rivets2231.4159.52L4-6
Kalamazoo Growlers2232.40710.01W5-5
Battle Creek Bombers1835.34013.51L2-8
Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders3320.6231W5-5
Wisconsin Woodchucks3121.5961.51L6-4
Madison Mallards2625.5106.01W5-5
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters2529.4638.51W3-7
Lakeshore Chinooks2429.4539.01L5-5
Green Bay Booyah2329.4429.52L5-5
Great Plains EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Waterloo Bucks3021.5882W6-4
Eau Claire Express2129.4208.51L5-5
Duluth Huskies2030.4009.51W4-6
La Crosse Loggers2032.38510.51W4-6
Minnesota Mud Puppies523.17913.51W2-8
Great Plains WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
St. Cloud Rox3713.7401L6-4
Mankato MoonDogs3516.6862.51W6-4
Bismarck Larks2524.51011.52L6-4
Rochester Honkers2425.49012.51L5-5
Willmar Stingers2529.46314.01L5-5