MADISON, WI – For the fifth time in as many series between the Wisconsin Woodchucks (31-21) and the Madison Mallards (26-25), the two teams left with a split.
The Mallards clawed back from a sixth-inning deficit to defeat the Woodchucks by a score of 5-4 Sunday afternoon, avenging last night’s 12-10 Woodchuck victory.
Neither team led by more than one run over the course of the back-and-forth game Sunday. Each team left 12 runners on base and squandered opportunities to seize control.
The Woodchucks scored first on Ryan Sepede’s sacrifice fly, plating Kilpatrick for the Woodchucks’ sixth consecutive game with a first inning run.
The Mallards took a 2-1 lead after three innings against starter Dylan MacCallum, who worked around four walks and three hits. It was a bend-don’t-break performance for the Bend, Oregon native, who took a no-decision.
Dom Murgo made his Woodchucks debut in relief, allowing one run and striking out two over two innings.
The Woodchucks retook the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. Gino Groover’s RBI groundout brought home Anthony Catalano before Kilpatrick’s two-out single drove in Louie Albrecht.
All-star catcher Drake Baldwin delivered the game-winning hit for Madison in the bottom of the eighth. After reliever Jace Baumann was pulled, Mike Schicker stranded the bases loaded to keep the Chucks within one.
In the top of the ninth, a pair of two-out singles by Sepede (2-for-3) and Clayton Mehlbauer (2-for-4) brought the visitors within one hit of tying the score. Pinch-hitter Antonio Valdez grounded out to end the game.
Up Next
The Woodchucks will travel to Green Bay for a two-game series beginning Monday at 6:35 p.m. They will play the Booyah a total of five consecutive games over five days, including a double-header at Athletic Park at 5:05 p.m. Thursday.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 4 @ Madison Mallards 5
Game Date: Sunday July 25th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|2
|Mallards
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|X
|5
|7
|1
W: Fong (2-1, 2.63 ERA) L: Schicker (0-1, 5.68 ERA)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Groover Iii, Gino 1B
|5
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Kilpatrick, Kevin CF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.345
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Reid, Stephen RF
|5
|0
|2
|0
|.350
|Burke, Jacob LF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Sepede, Ryan DH
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.500
|Mehlbauer, Clayton SS
|4
|0
|2
|0
|.237
|Catalano, Anthony 3B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.195
|– Valdez, Antonio 3B PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Albrecht, Louie C
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.209
|Fitzgerald, Noah 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|37
|4
|12
|4
|Mallards
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Cratic, Cam RF
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.251
|Iadisernia, Alex LF
|5
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Baldwin, Drake C
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|Shellenbarger, Bryant DH
|3
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|Benson, JT CF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Storbakken, Zach 2B
|5
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Fuhrman, Michael SS
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Dean, Tyler 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Bork, Kyle 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|30
|5
|7
|5
Wisconsin Woodchucks
RBI: R. Sepede 1 (5); A. Catalano 1 (10); G. Groover Iii 1 (15); K. Kilpatrick 1 (39);
SB: K. Kilpatrick 2 (10); R. Sepede 1 (3);
E: A. Catalano 1 (8); J. Baumann 1 (1);
Team LOB: 12;
Madison Mallards
2B: C. Cratic 1 (10); A. Iadisernia 1 (21); B. Shellenbarger 1 (10);
RBI: B. Shellenbarger 2 (33); Z. Storbakken 1 (4); M. Fuhrman 1 (10); D. Baldwin 1 (16);
HBP: K. Bork 1 (1);
E: K. Bork 1 (4);
Team LOB: 13;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|MacCallum, Dylan
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2.08
|– Murgo, Dominic
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4.50
|– Baumann , Jace
|2.1
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|8.00
|– Schicker, Mike
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.68
|8.0
|7
|5
|5
|9
|4
|0
|Mallards
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Cabarcas, Ryan
|4.0
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|5.89
|– Hansel, Luke
|1.1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13.50
|– Vomhof, Sam
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.89
|– Fong, Jared
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.63
|9.0
|12
|4
|3
|4
|12
|0
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: D. MacCallum 1 (3);
HB: D. MacCallum 1 (2);
SO: D. MacCallum 1 (18); D. Murgo 2 (2); M. Schicker 1 (4);
BB: D. MacCallum 4 (10); D. Murgo 2 (2); J. Baumann 3 (8);
BF: D. MacCallum 17 (86); D. Murgo 10 (10); J. Baumann 13 (93); M. Schicker 2 (32);
P-S: D. MacCallum 76-39; D. Murgo 44-22; J. Baumann 45-21; M. Schicker 10-6;
Madison Mallards
SO: R. Cabarcas 7 (21); L. Hansel 1 (1); S. Vomhof 2 (17); J. Fong 2 (29);
BB: R. Cabarcas 2 (18); L. Hansel 2 (2);
BF: R. Cabarcas 19 (94); L. Hansel 8 (8); S. Vomhof 7 (77); J. Fong 9 (102);
P-S: R. Cabarcas 79-49; L. Hansel 34-19; S. Vomhof 30-21; J. Fong 34-23;
Umpires: Plate: G. Webster 1B: A. Braack 3B: R. Melms
Weather: Cloudy
Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)
Duration: 03:30:36
Attendance: 3235
Venue: Warner Park
Overall Standings
|Great Lakes East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|32
|22
|.593
|–
|1L
|6-4
|Kenosha Kingfish
|31
|23
|.574
|1.0
|2W
|6-4
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|31
|23
|.574
|1.0
|2W
|7-3
|Rockford Rivets
|22
|31
|.415
|9.5
|2L
|4-6
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|22
|32
|.407
|10.0
|1W
|5-5
|Battle Creek Bombers
|18
|35
|.340
|13.5
|1L
|2-8
|Great Lakes West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|33
|20
|.623
|–
|1W
|5-5
|Wisconsin Woodchucks
|31
|21
|.596
|1.5
|1L
|6-4
|Madison Mallards
|26
|25
|.510
|6.0
|1W
|5-5
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|25
|29
|.463
|8.5
|1W
|3-7
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|24
|29
|.453
|9.0
|1L
|5-5
|Green Bay Booyah
|23
|29
|.442
|9.5
|2L
|5-5
|Great Plains East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|Waterloo Bucks
|30
|21
|.588
|–
|2W
|6-4
|Eau Claire Express
|21
|29
|.420
|8.5
|1L
|5-5
|Duluth Huskies
|20
|30
|.400
|9.5
|1W
|4-6
|La Crosse Loggers
|20
|32
|.385
|10.5
|1W
|4-6
|Minnesota Mud Puppies
|5
|23
|.179
|13.5
|1W
|2-8
|Great Plains West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STREAK
|LAST 10
|St. Cloud Rox
|37
|13
|.740
|–
|1L
|6-4
|Mankato MoonDogs
|35
|16
|.686
|2.5
|1W
|6-4
|Bismarck Larks
|25
|24
|.510
|11.5
|2L
|6-4
|Rochester Honkers
|24
|25
|.490
|12.5
|1L
|5-5
|Willmar Stingers
|25
|29
|.463
|14.0
|1L
|5-5