MADISON, WI – For the fifth time in as many series between the Wisconsin Woodchucks (31-21) and the Madison Mallards (26-25), the two teams left with a split.

The Mallards clawed back from a sixth-inning deficit to defeat the Woodchucks by a score of 5-4 Sunday afternoon, avenging last night’s 12-10 Woodchuck victory.

Neither team led by more than one run over the course of the back-and-forth game Sunday. Each team left 12 runners on base and squandered opportunities to seize control.

The Woodchucks scored first on Ryan Sepede’s sacrifice fly, plating Kilpatrick for the Woodchucks’ sixth consecutive game with a first inning run.

The Mallards took a 2-1 lead after three innings against starter Dylan MacCallum, who worked around four walks and three hits. It was a bend-don’t-break performance for the Bend, Oregon native, who took a no-decision.

Dom Murgo made his Woodchucks debut in relief, allowing one run and striking out two over two innings.

The Woodchucks retook the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. Gino Groover’s RBI groundout brought home Anthony Catalano before Kilpatrick’s two-out single drove in Louie Albrecht.

All-star catcher Drake Baldwin delivered the game-winning hit for Madison in the bottom of the eighth. After reliever Jace Baumann was pulled, Mike Schicker stranded the bases loaded to keep the Chucks within one.

In the top of the ninth, a pair of two-out singles by Sepede (2-for-3) and Clayton Mehlbauer (2-for-4) brought the visitors within one hit of tying the score. Pinch-hitter Antonio Valdez grounded out to end the game.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will travel to Green Bay for a two-game series beginning Monday at 6:35 p.m. They will play the Booyah a total of five consecutive games over five days, including a double-header at Athletic Park at 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 4 @ Madison Mallards 5

Game Date: Sunday July 25th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 4 12 2 Mallards 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 X 5 7 1

W: Fong (2-1, 2.63 ERA) L: Schicker (0-1, 5.68 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Groover Iii, Gino 1B 5 0 0 1 .265 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 3 1 1 1 .345 – Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 0 0 0 0 .180 Reid, Stephen RF 5 0 2 0 .350 Burke, Jacob LF 5 0 1 0 .187 Sepede, Ryan DH 3 1 2 1 .500 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4 0 2 0 .237 Catalano, Anthony 3B 4 1 1 1 .195 – Valdez, Antonio 3B PH 1 0 0 0 .133 Albrecht, Louie C 4 1 2 0 .209 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3 0 1 0 .235 37 4 12 4

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Cratic, Cam RF 2 3 1 0 .251 Iadisernia, Alex LF 5 0 2 0 .333 Baldwin, Drake C 3 1 2 1 .333 Shellenbarger, Bryant DH 3 0 2 2 .333 Benson, JT CF 3 1 0 0 .280 Storbakken, Zach 2B 5 0 0 1 .187 Fuhrman, Michael SS 2 0 0 1 .287 Dean, Tyler 1B 4 0 0 0 .260 Bork, Kyle 3B 3 0 0 0 .198 30 5 7 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: R. Sepede 1 (5); A. Catalano 1 (10); G. Groover Iii 1 (15); K. Kilpatrick 1 (39);

SB: K. Kilpatrick 2 (10); R. Sepede 1 (3);

E: A. Catalano 1 (8); J. Baumann 1 (1);

Team LOB: 12;

Madison Mallards

2B: C. Cratic 1 (10); A. Iadisernia 1 (21); B. Shellenbarger 1 (10);

RBI: B. Shellenbarger 2 (33); Z. Storbakken 1 (4); M. Fuhrman 1 (10); D. Baldwin 1 (16);

HBP: K. Bork 1 (1);

E: K. Bork 1 (4);

Team LOB: 13;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA MacCallum, Dylan 3.0 3 2 2 4 1 0 2.08 – Murgo, Dominic 2.0 1 1 1 2 2 0 4.50 – Baumann , Jace 2.1 3 2 2 3 0 0 8.00 – Schicker, Mike 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 5.68 8.0 7 5 5 9 4 0

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Cabarcas, Ryan 4.0 5 2 1 2 7 0 5.89 – Hansel, Luke 1.1 2 2 2 2 1 0 13.50 – Vomhof, Sam 1.2 2 0 0 0 2 0 2.89 – Fong, Jared 2.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 2.63 9.0 12 4 3 4 12 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. MacCallum 1 (3);

HB: D. MacCallum 1 (2);

SO: D. MacCallum 1 (18); D. Murgo 2 (2); M. Schicker 1 (4);

BB: D. MacCallum 4 (10); D. Murgo 2 (2); J. Baumann 3 (8);

BF: D. MacCallum 17 (86); D. Murgo 10 (10); J. Baumann 13 (93); M. Schicker 2 (32);

P-S: D. MacCallum 76-39; D. Murgo 44-22; J. Baumann 45-21; M. Schicker 10-6;

Madison Mallards

SO: R. Cabarcas 7 (21); L. Hansel 1 (1); S. Vomhof 2 (17); J. Fong 2 (29);

BB: R. Cabarcas 2 (18); L. Hansel 2 (2);

BF: R. Cabarcas 19 (94); L. Hansel 8 (8); S. Vomhof 7 (77); J. Fong 9 (102);

P-S: R. Cabarcas 79-49; L. Hansel 34-19; S. Vomhof 30-21; J. Fong 34-23;

Umpires: Plate: G. Webster 1B: A. Braack 3B: R. Melms

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:30:36

Attendance: 3235

Venue: Warner Park

Overall Standings