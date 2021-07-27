Derrick Siebert, MD

WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Medical Society Foundation honored Aspirus physician Derrick Siebert, MD, with the Kenneth M. Viste Jr., MD Young Physician Leadership Award at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in July.

The award is presented annually to a young physician who demonstrates commitment to patients, the medical profession and community.

“This is a great honor for one of our physicians to receive this award,” said Aspirus Vice President and Senior System Physician Executive of Tertiary Care Dr. Ryan Andrews. “Dr. Siebert’s hard work and dedication to his profession goes a long way in helping Aspirus provide top health care to the communities we serve.”

Siebert is a board-certified radiologist with Aspirus Health at Radiology Associates of Wausau, Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He is a local, state and national leader in the Wisconsin Radiological Society, American College of Radiology and is a member of the Wisconsin Medical Society.

The award comes with a donation made in honor of the recipient to a nonprofit of their choosing. A donation in Siebert’s honor will be made to the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Birthing Center and NICU.