The Wisconsin Department of Transportation North Central Region has scheduled the following upcoming bridge maintenance activities. All work and closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are advised to use caution and remain alert when driving through any work zone.

Florence County

Highway 101 bridge over Popple River and Highway 139 bridge over Pine River

Florence County Highway Department will install anti-skid treatment (polymer overlay) on both bridges. Motorists will encounter single lane closures with stop signs from 8 a.m. July 26 through noon July 28.

Marathon County

Highway 52 bridge over Plover River

Marathon County Highway Department will install anti-skid treatment (polymer overlay) on the bridge. Motorists will encounter single lane closures with temporary traffic signals from 6 a.m. July 28 through noon July 30.