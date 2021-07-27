WAUSAU – This August, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go craft for adults. Kits will be available at all nine MCPL locations from Aug. 2 through Aug. 27.

Each kit will contain colored yarn, beads and a keychain clip to create your macramé keychain. Detailed instructions will also be provided. Make a keychain to keep for yourself, or give your completed keychain to someone as a thoughtful gift.



Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per adult. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10377.