The Wausau Noon Optimist Club will once again partner with organizers of the Sporting Heritage Youth Day on Aug. 28 so youths can discover and learn about the outdoors.

This one-day event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wausau School Forest, 2336 Highway KK in Mosinee, and feature trapping demonstrations, a turkey hunting clinic, an archery range, blood hound tracking and fly casting, among many other activities.

Visit https://www.wausaunoonoptimist.org/2021-sporting-heritage-youth-day for a full event schedule. The last day to register is Aug. 15.