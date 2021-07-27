WAUSAU — Wisconsin River Partners, a private investment firm with a mission to preserve and grow the legacy of the companies it acquires, announced it has formed an advisory board comprised of financial services, investment and manufacturing thought leaders with extensive merger and acquisition experience.

Kevin Kraft

Jim Kemerling, Matt Kirchner, Ron Klimisch, Karen Monfre and Todd Nicklaus have joined the Wisconsin River Partners’ advisory board to help shape and guide WRP’s strategic growth, led by founding partners Kevin Kraft, a Wausau manufacturing and financial services expert, and Jim Frings, a seasoned executive in the manufacturing, real estate and technology sectors.

“Jim and I are honored that these industry veterans and pillars of their Wisconsin communities have joined WRP’s advisory board,” said Kevin Kraft, managing director, WRP, in a news release. “Each individual brings a unique set of expertise from their distinguished careers and leadership roles and expand our presence in the Wausau, Green Bay, Milwaukee and Shawano markets. WRP is confident their strategic guidance will positively impact our growing portfolio of companies and our expanding firm.”