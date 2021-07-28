Hi, I’m Eugene!

I’m a shy cat with a heart of gold. I was brought to HSMC as a stray and now I’m here looking for the perfect home for me. I can be shy when you first meet me, but if you take the time to get to know me, you’ll soon see how sweet and loving I can be. Come see me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.