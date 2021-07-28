By Shereen Siewert

The Rothschild Police Department is honoring two local children who lost their lives due to medical-related issues by bestowing their names on two new K-9s, officials announced Wednesday.

The program, called “K-9s for the Community,” was made possible through support and sponsorship by Forrest Goetsch Charities, Inc., and K-tech Charities, Inc. This program has allowed the Rothschild Police Department to purchase two K-9’s for the Rothschild Police Department.

Both K-9s are sponsored for and dedicated to Forrest Goetsch and Katie Brodjieski. Department officials worked directly with these families to create a remembrance to these children.

The first K-9, named “Katie,” will be added to the police department in August. The second K-9 will be named “Forrest,” and he will be added in March.

Rothschild Police Chief Jeremy Hunt, in a phone call to Wausau Pilot & Review, said he is grateful for the support of the organizations that made the program possible.

“These kids have a story, and they’re really central to our community,” Hunt said. “We’re happy to honor their memories in a unique way.

In addition to the K-9s, the Rothschild Police cars for these K-9s have been outfitted and striped to reflect the remembrance the dogs represent.

Both K-9s are German short-haired pointers. They will be used on a regular basis in local schools to interact with students. They will also be used for drug detection and tracking and will be available to other departments as needed.

The Rothschild Police Department has setup a GoFundMe page to raise additional funds needed for the care, medical and equipment expenses for each of these dogs, for their years of service to our community.