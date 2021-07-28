By Shereen Siewert

UPDATE: A tornado warning is in effect for Wausau and Marathon County until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents should take cover immediately and monitor rapidly changing conditions.

This is a developing story. See our earlier reporting below.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect Wednesday night for Wausau and Marathon County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued in advance of a line of strong storms moving into the area Wednesday and is in effect until 9:30 p.m.

At 7:36 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was spotted near Council Grounds State Park, about 20 miles northwest of Wausau, moving southeast at 55 mph. A second line of storms followed.

Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, trees and vehicles. Power outages are expected. Langlade and Lincoln Counties are also in the warning area.

Instructions:

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.