By Shereen Siewert

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks will not seek another term, according to a Facebook post on Parks’ official page.

“I did this because it is only fair if someone is interested in seeking this office they will need a year to develop a campaign before the August 2022 primary,” Parks later told Wausau Pilot & Review

Parks was appointed sheriff of Marathon County in 2013 following the resignation of Randy Hoenisch. He began his law enforcement career in 1976 as a U.S. Army Military Police officer.

“It is a career that I love, but all things have an ending date,” Parks said.

The next sheriff will be elected in November 2022.