By Shereen Siewert

The annual matchup between Wausau East and Wausau West’s football team won’t happen in 2021, Wausau School District officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Log Game tradition traces back to 1971, when Ted Harenda, a parent of two students, teamed up with three local businesses to create the log trophy, in part as a fundraiser for foreign exchange programs at the schools.

Wausau East is shifting its football program as a response to a lack of athletes interested in the sport.