Wausau Pilot & Review

Throw caution to the wind and try this week’s featured cocktail, the Breaking Bad Blue Margarita. Dangerously tasty, this drink is the perfect way to kick off a night of adventure.

This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Breaking Bad Blue Margarita

1 1/2 oz. Tequila

1 1/2 oz. Lime Juice

1/2 oz. Triple Sec

1/2 oz. Blue Curacao

Blue Sugar, for the rim

Lime slice, for garnish

To create this drink, combine the alcohol in a shaker, then pour into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice and rimmed with blue sugar. Garnish with a lime slice, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.