WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society’s latest exhibit, “Preserved for Generations: A Century of the Marathon County Parks System” is now open in the second floor exhibit space of the Woodson History Center.

“Preserved for Generations” relates the story of Marathon County parks and how they have evolved to fit the needs of the generations of visitors in the last century. The parks have been a place to get away for a walk and to get together with friends. They have provided the setting for more than a century of stories.

The public is invited to submit photos sharing their park experiences and memories that will be added to a video display. To become part of the exhibit, email digital images of you and/or your family having fun at a park (preferably Marathon County, but any Wisconsin park will do) to

bclark@marathoncountyhistory.org. Or bring printed photos to the Woodson History Center to be scanned and returned.



To mark the 100+1 Anniversary of Marathon County parks, the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will celebrate with live music, food trucks, games and fireworks from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

The Woodson History Center is at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Hours are

Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750, email us at info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit our website at www.marathoncountyhistory.org.