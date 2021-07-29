By Shereen Siewert

With more than 3,500 area residents still without power following severe storms that tore through central Wisconsin, several Marathon County agencies are offering assistance for residents in need of food and electricity.

The American Red Cross will operate a reception center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Community Church, 229375 County Road J, Wausau. There, light snacks are available with electricity for charging phones.

On Friday, the Salvation Army of Marathon County will open their 202 Callon St. facility in Wausau from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with bread and produce also available.

Power will be available to charge phones or other devices.

Additionally, all nine Marathon County Library branches are open to the public and are available for people who need to charge devices. For more information on hours and the location nearest you, call 715-261-7200.

