Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.
If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
Andrew J. Wolf, 36, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: Theft, bail jumping Bobbie J. Burk, 35, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping Dion D. McDuffy, 25, of Weston. July 26, 2021: Child abuse, criminal damage to property – repeater
Timothy J. Gascoigne, 25, of Weston. July 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Jason J. Windorski, 49, of Rothschild. July 23, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Jason M. Rychtik, 18, of Spencer. July 28, 2021: Second degree sexual assault of a child, bail jumping Joshua K. Neitzke, 36, of Wausau. July 28, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Scott A. Ryan, 36, of Wausau. July 27, 2021: Battery, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse Nicholas A. Morehouse, 42, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, repeater Nhia Thao, 36, of Minneapolis. July 26, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia Michael J. Kropidlowski, 39, of Mosinee. July 27, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, strangulation-suffocation, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct Lucas H. Ellwart, 27, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked Kia C. Bohn, 20, of Hazelhurst. July 22, 2021: Bail jumping (four counts), possession of THC Richard A. Bettencourt, 49, of Wausau. July 23, 2021: Bail jumping, operating without a valid license Sean M. Templin, 20, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: False imprisonment, strangulation-suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping Zua Yang, 29, of Wausau. July 22, 2021: Intimidating a victim, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, bail jumping Edward L. Jackson, 25, of Rothschild. July 23, 2021: Second offense OWI, operating while revoked, bail jumping Evaristo Torres-Canales, 33, of Weston. July 26, 2021: Bail jumping (three counts)
