  • Andrew J. Wolf, 36, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Bobbie J. Burk, 35, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping
  • Dion D. McDuffy, 25, of Weston. July 26, 2021: Child abuse, criminal damage to property – repeater
  • Timothy J. Gascoigne, 25, of Weston. July 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Jason J. Windorski, 49, of Rothschild. July 23, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jason M. Rychtik, 18, of Spencer. July 28, 2021: Second degree sexual assault of a child, bail jumping
  • Joshua K. Neitzke, 36, of Wausau. July 28, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Scott A. Ryan, 36, of Wausau. July 27, 2021: Battery, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Nicholas A. Morehouse, 42, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, repeater
  • Nhia Thao, 36, of Minneapolis. July 26, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Michael J. Kropidlowski, 39, of Mosinee. July 27, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, strangulation-suffocation, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
  • Lucas H. Ellwart, 27, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Kia C. Bohn, 20, of Hazelhurst. July 22, 2021: Bail jumping (four counts), possession of THC
  • Richard A. Bettencourt, 49, of Wausau. July 23, 2021: Bail jumping, operating without a valid license
  • Sean M. Templin, 20, of Wausau. July 26, 2021: False imprisonment, strangulation-suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Zua Yang, 29, of Wausau. July 22, 2021: Intimidating a victim, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, bail jumping
  • Edward L. Jackson, 25, of Rothschild. July 23, 2021: Second offense OWI, operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Evaristo Torres-Canales, 33, of Weston. July 26, 2021: Bail jumping (three counts)