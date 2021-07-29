WAUSAU – For the third year in a row, team members from REI Engineering, Inc. and Northwest Petroleum Service, Inc. planted a field of sunflowers and wildflowers to share with the community. In turn, they are asking you to help yourself to a bouquet or two of flowers – they’re free – to give to local businesses and neighbors to spread happiness and positivity.

Participants are encouraged to pay kindness forward by donating non-perishable food items to benefit Peyton’s Promise or offer other random acts of kindness to someone of your choosing. Totes for the food donations will be at the field entrance on the north end of the sunflower field.

REI and NPS are partnering with such organizations as Be Amazing, the Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin, Faith in Action of Marathon County, Marathon County Child Support, Marathon County Health Department and Woodson YMCA and through these partnerships will deliver floral bouquets to nursing home residents, emergency responders, healthcare workers and teachers, among others.

The sunflower field is at 4080 N. 20th Ave., Wausau. Follow the marked signs at the north end of the field, bring shears and vases or something to put your flowers in.