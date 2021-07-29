Marathon County, Wis., July 29, 2021 – Last night’s severe weather event caused damage  across Marathon County. Widespread reports of tree damage, impassable roadways as a result  of flooding or debris, and down power lines have been received. No injuries or deaths have  been reported as a result of this storm. 

A State of Emergency has been declared for Marathon County by Administrator Lance  Leonhard. This declaration allows additional resources to move into our municipalities as the  need is determined. Additionally, it may allow for the possibility of recovery funds for our local  governments. 

Currently, there are no government programs offering direct assistance to residents. Residents  in need of assistance from yesterday’s severe weather event can call 2-1-1 to be connected  with community resources. 

The Marathon County Emergency Management Office has reached out to the towns, cities, and  villages to determine any unmet needs. A damage assessment is currently underway to  determine the extent of damage in Marathon County.  

Residents are reminded to be safe when cleaning up storm damage. If you come across a  downed power line, don’t attempt to move it or anything in contact with it. 

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. 

