Marathon County, Wis., July 29, 2021 – Last night’s severe weather event caused damage across Marathon County. Widespread reports of tree damage, impassable roadways as a result of flooding or debris, and down power lines have been received. No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of this storm.

A State of Emergency has been declared for Marathon County by Administrator Lance Leonhard. This declaration allows additional resources to move into our municipalities as the need is determined. Additionally, it may allow for the possibility of recovery funds for our local governments.

Currently, there are no government programs offering direct assistance to residents. Residents in need of assistance from yesterday’s severe weather event can call 2-1-1 to be connected with community resources.

The Marathon County Emergency Management Office has reached out to the towns, cities, and villages to determine any unmet needs. A damage assessment is currently underway to determine the extent of damage in Marathon County.

Residents are reminded to be safe when cleaning up storm damage. If you come across a downed power line, don’t attempt to move it or anything in contact with it.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

###