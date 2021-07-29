By Shereen Siewert

A 44-year-old Wausau man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a triple homicide last week near La Crosse, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack was apprehended at about 8:30 p.m. in the village of Amherst. Authorities in Portage County received information from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department that Rattanasack could be at an Amherst home. Deputies arrested Rattansack after he left the residence in a vehicle, then fled on foot.

Rattanasack, who has a long criminal history, is the former co-owner of Mountain Lanes in Wausau, which closed abruptly in 2017.

Rattanasack is one of two men suspected in the deaths of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney. La Crosse officials also issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Nya Thao, also known as “Kush.”

Thao was arrested early Thursday at a home in Wausau. No further details were issued about his apprehension.

The bodies of Lor, Yang and Maloney were discovered early July 23 in a quarry north of West Salem. Police say the three victims were shot at the scene. A 2005 Mercedes believed to have been used in the homicide was found abandoned in eastern Brown County days later.

Multiple police agencies have been working to determine the relationship between the victims and identify suspects. Police say the killings happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. July 23. Employees at Milestone Materials discovered the bodies shortly before 5 a.m.

Court records show Rattanasack is facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The charges were filed July 28 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.