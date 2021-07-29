Wausau Pilot & Review

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that at least one tornado touched down near Wausau during a rash of severe weather that toppled trees and downed power lines in the area.

The tornado originated in Lincoln County near the town of Pine River and spun into Marathon County with wind speeds of about 90 mph. A private weather station in Weston also recorded wind speeds of 78 mph Wednesday during the height of the storm.

Thousands of residents remain without power Thursday evening as crews work to repair the damage.

Statewide, at least four tornadoes touched down during the storm, officials said.