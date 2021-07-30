By Shereen Siewert

The chief executive officer of North Central Health Care in Wausau resigned earlier this month, according to a news release from the organization.

Michael Loy resigned July 1, NCHC officials said, but the organization did not release that information until this week. Loy was placed on administrative leave in May following a closed session meeting.

Loy’s leave appears connected to an independent counsel’s report on the organization. On January 28 and February 12, 2021, the NCCSP Board authorized a third-party review of NCHC’s practices relative to compensation and benefits received by employees, a NCHC release stated. The review was conducted by von Briesen & Roper, S.C., Attorneys at Law of Milwaukee.

Wausau Pilot & Review has requested a copy of that report, along with copies of Loy’s most recent performance reviews and resignation letter. To date, county officials have declined to release the independent counsel’s report and have provided none of the other records requested.

In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, NCHC cites a 10-day notification period prior to the “release of the results of an investigation into a disciplinary matter of an employee.”

Interim CEO Jill Meschke declined to provide performance evaluations and said such records are exempt from disclosure under state law. Meschke was appointed interim CEO when Loy was placed on leave.

Though details of the report continue to be withheld, three separate sources tell Wausau Pilot & Review the issue centers in part on educational benefits paid to some employees, money designed as incentives to balance the stark pay difference between public- and private-sector employees.

Loy spent three years as human resources director for the city of Wausau before joining NCHC in 2014, first as human resources executive and later as CEO. He was promoted to his most recent role in 2017.

Meschke, who was hired by Loy in March 2020, earns $173,200 annually. Her previous employers include the Mayo Clinic, UT Health San Antonio, and the University of Minnesota Medical School and Physicians practice.



